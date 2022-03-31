ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 postponed to 2023

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 1 day ago
The news was in the air but now the official confirmation has also arrived that Nintendo has announced the postponement of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The title should only be released in 2023. The video presented by Aonuma saw the producer share an update...

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

