What’s inside the Apple Studio Display (Video)

The latest announcement to come out of the March Apple release event is the upgraded iPad Air, which will now feature Apple’s powerful M1 chip, the same chip on the iPad Pro. That’s quite a considerable upgrade compared to the A14 chip it used to come with. And with the new M1 chip, it’s up to 60% more powerful. As such, the new iPad Air is a beast and should handle most tasks pretty easily, including gaming, machine learning, and productivity tasks. Besides that, it also comes with a new 12MP wide-angle camera that supports Center Stage, a nice little upgrade that is outshined by the impressive CPU upgrade, but nonetheless an excellent addition.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO