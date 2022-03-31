ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Three In A Row – Louisiana Gets Another $50,000 Lottery Winner

By Bruce Mikells
 2 days ago
If you believe in the old adage "strike while the iron is hot" then you should already be in line at your favorite Louisiana Lottery retailer to secure your tickets for the next big money drawing in the state. To say Louisiana has been on a roll with lottery luck as...

WISH-TV

Hoosier Lottery to honor 632 fast-play tickets sold mistakenly as winners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier Lottery will honor winners of a flawed fast-play game that was shut down Sunday hours after it began issuing tickets. The decision to honor the winning tickets came in a Friday afternoon news release. A total of 632 tickets were sold in the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play instant-win game, the lottery had said in a Monday news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
107 JAMZ

Check Your Ticket – Louisiana Gets $50,000 Powerball Winner

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser should reach out to "Lady Luck's" management people and see if we can't make a deal to have that gal just become a permanent resident of the state. If the last couple of days of lottery drawings are any indication, the "Lady" and her "Luck" seem to have found a home here along the bayous of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Severn Resident Latest Winner In $50K Booster Shot Lottery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severn resident is the latest lucky Marylander to win $50,000 in the state’s VaxCash 2.0 booster shot lottery, the Maryland Lottery said Tuesday. The winners so far are as follows: 2/15 Drawing: Dundalk ($500,000) 2/22 Drawing: Montgomery County ($50,000) 3/1 Drawing: Hyattsville ($50,000) 3/8 Drawing: Baltimore County ($50,000) 3/15 Drawing: Severn ($50,000) Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Drawings will be held once a week over the next seven weeks for $50,000 prizes. On the 12th and final week, the lottery ends with a drawing for a $1 million grand prize. As with previous lotteries to incentivize vaccinations, lottery officials are using a random number generator to select a winner. The lottery will end with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. In total, 12 Marylanders will receive part of the big payout. Last May, the state awarded $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days, culminating in a $400,000 grand prize drawing on the Fourth of July, to incentive vaccinations. In July, the state awarded $50,000 college scholarships to 20 Marylanders between the ages of 12 and 17 who got vaccinated.
SEVERN, MD
107 JAMZ

$100,000 Winner – Louisiana Lottery Reveals Another Weekend Win

All those champagne wishes and caviar dreams that Robin Leach used to crow about on his television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous could get started for you with a single lottery ticket. Of course, you could go broke trying to get rich playing the lottery too. That's why we always caution you to play responsibly even when we're telling about some more incredible lottery luck that has found its way into Louisiana, again.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, Louisiana Shines On Tik-Tok!

If you are a Tik-Tok-holic it's okay, cause you are not alone. The videos on this app are just too entertaining to ignore. You could spend hours watching these things and not even realize it! Going through some the other day I found a few from Lake Charles, LA. This is a special place full of culture, music, beautiful scenery, great food, and fantastic cooks. It's a Louisiana city where folks love to have a good time with family and friends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Three-Run Eighth Fuels Louisiana Past Georgia Southern, 6-3

LAFAYETTE – Carson Roccaforte hit a one-out, RBI single through the left side to fuel a three-run eighth inning and help lead Louisiana past Sun Belt Conference co-leader Georgia Southern, 6-3, in the opening game of a SBC series on Friday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Max Marusak and Kyle DeBarge each belted home runs while Brandon Talley and three […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend March 25-27

It's already the last weekend of March. Can you believe that? Well, it's true and the weather forecast for this weekend in Southwest Louisiana is that it's going to be absolutely beautiful outside. So with that being said, we have taken the guesswork out of it for you and made...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Department of Wildlife to Stock Catfish in Louisiana Ponds

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries really wants you and me to take our families out fishing. And, they are putting the fish where our poles need to be, just to prove a point. LDWF has announced more plans to stock even more fish in community ponds across the state. It's all part of the Get Out and Fish Program.
LOUISIANA STATE
