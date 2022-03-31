Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers title race could go to the wire

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday's World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament - but admits they will have to be "close to perfect" to triumph in Qatar. Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the England squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer. Southgate accepts his team are "there to be shot at" but that they have a right to rate their chances.

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO