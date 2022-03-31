ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers title race could go to the wire

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just three points separating Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race, who will come out on top this season?. Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox could go a long way to deciding where...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Scottish footballer, 40, dies after being struck by a car as Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife all pay tribute to their ex-player

Former Scottish footballer Paul Hampshire has tragically died after being struck by a car on Sunday, March 13. The 40-year-old played for Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife during his career on the pitch. A statement from Raith Rovers confirmed Hampshire, whose brother Steven made just one appearance for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino sounded out by Manchester United - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Manchester City have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Wire#Scottish Premiership#Celtic#Ibrox#The Champions League
SkySports

Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker spotted on crutches days before Old Firm

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is a doubt for Sunday's Old Firm clash after being spotted on crutches days ahead of the match at Ibrox. The striker is recovering from a thigh injury and was at Glasgow Airport on Thursday, departing for a reported scan in London. Morelos picked up the knock...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hearts, Morelos

The organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have hit back at Rangers, who could face legal action for pulling out of the New South Wales government-backed tournament and a planned derby against Celtic, with tickets already sold. (Sydney Morning Herald) Liverpool have snapped up Celtic winger Ben Doak, with the...
WORLD
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
RUGBY
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England boss calls on his side to produce perfection at Qatar World Cup

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday's World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament - but admits they will have to be "close to perfect" to triumph in Qatar. Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the England squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer. Southgate accepts his team are "there to be shot at" but that they have a right to rate their chances.
SOCCER
The Independent

Steve Clarke insists Scotland are ‘in a good place’ in bid to reach World Cup

Steve Clarke watched his Scotland side surrender a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Austria then insisted they are “in a good place” ahead of their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.The Scots found themselves 2-0 up inside 56 minutes in a friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion after midfielder John McGinn’s drive from eight yards added to a first-half header from defender Jack Hendry.However, while Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was in fine form, the home side, whose manager Franco Foda was taking charge for the last time, eventually pulled a goal back through a Michael Gregoritsch header before fellow substitute...
WORLD
BBC

'A draw is no use' as Aberdeen chase top six - Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin has studied "all the different permutations" as Aberdeen try to rescue a disappointing season with a Scottish Premiership top-six spot. With just two fixtures left before the split, the Pittodrie side are 10th. However, they are just two points behind Hibernian and Livingston, who sit fifth and and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Gary Neville is 'SCARED' Liverpool will complete remarkable quadruple as he backs Jurgen Klopp's side to 'do something special' this season... but Roy Keane claims Manchester City will win Premier League title

Gary Neville has admitted he is 'scared' that Liverpool could win four trophies this season - but former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane backed Manchester City to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the Premier League title. Liverpool have thrown themselves into contention to land an unprecedented quadruple as they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy