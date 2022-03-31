Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers title race could go to the wire

Steve Clarke watched his Scotland side surrender a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Austria then insisted they are “in a good place” ahead of their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.The Scots found themselves 2-0 up inside 56 minutes in a friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion after midfielder John McGinn’s drive from eight yards added to a first-half header from defender Jack Hendry.However, while Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was in fine form, the home side, whose manager Franco Foda was taking charge for the last time, eventually pulled a goal back through a Michael Gregoritsch header before fellow substitute...
