ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Raw: Two marriage proposals on Raw

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

2 on 1 Handicap Match: The Viking Raiders vs Omos We are in the second match of the evening and it already doesn't make much sense, but oh well, now the poor Raiders are meat to be slaughtered. We start immediately with a blow that seems to have gone wrong for...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wrestling World
Wrestling World

34K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow Wrestling World and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Becky Lynch’s New Haircut Is Going Viral Today

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE superstar Becky Lynch received a haircut from Bianca Belair. Lynch entered the ring with a pair of scissors with the intention of cutting off Belair’s trademark ponytail. However, she was ultimately taken down by Belair. Instead of taking the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reveals New Look After Hair Cut On RAW

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has revealed a new hairstyle just days before WrestleMania 38. As noted, Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW featured an angle where Lynch tried to cut Bianca Belair’s braid off with a pair of scissors. This back-fired and Belair snipped some of Lynch’s hair, and left her seething in the middle of the ring.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker commented on the death of Scott Hall:. “Man, one of the great in-ring workers. He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring Again Soon

Welcome back? Wrestling is a unique sport when it comes to retirement. A wrestler can get out of the ring but then jump back in for a one off return, which isn’t something you get to see in more mainstream sports. It can be a lot of fun to see someone return to the ring after so long away, and that is going to be the case again later this year with a certain WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Akira Tozawa
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is WWE Actually Bringing Back Shane McMahon For WrestleMania 38?

The WWE’s road to WrestleMania 38 hit a very large speed bump early on, and it was reportedly thanks in part to Shane McMahon, who'd allegedly taken the blame for a poorly handled Men’s Royal Rumble event. After much discussion and murmuring behind the scenes, McMahon reportedly lost the job that he’d only just returned for. And following that whole still mostly alleged situation, the latest rumor within this saga is even wilder, somehow, as it's reported that Vince McMahon's son is returning to the brand for WrestleMania 38 but is that actually happening?
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Female WWE Star Is Reportedly Ready To Return To Action

Bayley is ready to make her comeback to the ring at any point now, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion tore her ACL in the summer and underwent surgery for the injury on July 15. The issue occurred while wrestling at the WWE Performance Center, and was explained as a freak accident. Since that point, Bayley has not been seen on television, but she has been active on social media.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Viking Raiders#Combat#The Fight Club#Unified#Raw Underground
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Warns Fans About Invading His Privacy, Celebrates Anniversary With Ring Announcer

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy. Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Reflects On Why She Asked For WWE Release

WWE star Sasha Banks has documented her struggles in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35 several times in the past, including her asking for her WWE release. During that time, however, Sasha Banks was also suffering from a separated shoulder injury that occurred in January. She talked about the struggle and all that came with it in an interview with The Athletic.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Comments On Steve Austin’s Impending WWE WrestleMania Return

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was asked about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to the WWE ring for the KO Show at Night One of WrestleMania 38. It’s a move that Hart is excited about, and thinks it’s a courageous step for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? WWE Bringing In A Surprise Big Name For WrestleMania Weekend

He’s a big name. There are a lot of wrestling families but the most important name in the sport’s history might be McMahon. In modern times, there is no name that comes close to meaning as much, as the McMahon Family has run the most powerful wrestling company in the world. Seeing a McMahon doing almost anything is going to get some attention and that is the case again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Omos received a great challenge

In recent months, a mammoth black athlete still a bit immature for the WWE rings has made his way among the various established Superstars of Monday Night Raw. We are talking about Omos, former AJ Styles bodyguard, that Vince McMahon and the management of the Stamford-based company wanted to work alongside the veteran Styles to make him grow in front of the company's cameras and in the rings.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Evil Episode Six Report: Stephanie McMahon

-Almost to the end of this series and I guess it’s about time to talk about a McMahon. Vince probably is the best choice, but my guess is if they asked he said no, so we get Stephanie instead. Let’s get to it!. -Run Time: 45:54. -As a...
WWE
PWMania

News On Paul Heyman’s Contractual Status With WWE

During an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Paul Heyman commented on his contractual status with WWE:. “It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public, and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me. This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. I also…this has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘oh that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure that I was here. I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy