ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie's 'deer whisperer' captures nature in the suburbs

By Raymond Rendleman
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWVY4_0ev2PCPg00 Chester Kleinhans returns with camera repeatedly to Portland & Western Railroad tracks, hoping for another glimpse at beauty

Oak Grove resident Chester Kleinhans first saw the white-tailed deer on June 23 last year. It was just the mom, as the fawns must have been stashed somewhere safe, just two days before the record heat wave hit Oregon, topping out at 116 degrees. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4AxY_0ev2PCPg00

Eleven days later, Kleinhans had his first encounter with the whole deer family.

"Nature has its way of surviving extreme situations," he said.

From then on, nature photography went from a hobby to a habit for the 1981 graduate of Rex Putnam High School. Through Sept. 7, Kleinhans visited that deer mom and her two fawns repeatedly along the Portland & Western Railroad tracks, just before the Milwaukie-Lake Oswego railroad bridge over the Willamette River.

Kleinhans has liked outdoor photography since 2012, when he bought his first digital single-lens-reflex camera, but the deer have changed him forever. He compiled his portfolio of the best 371 images over 13 different days in the neighborhood of the Southeast Laurie Avenue overpass, earning him the "deer whisperer" nickname.

"I didn't miss out on the osprey, or the bald eagles, or red-tailed hawk. But, looking back, the deer got most of my photographic attention," he said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48viHp_0ev2PCPg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rchDt_0ev2PCPg00

Kleinhans is at a loss to explain where the deer might have come from to wind up in the suburbs, or where they might be now. He wonders if they have made it down to the river along the shore and to Milwaukie's Elk Rock Island.

Kleinhans grew up in the Elk Rock Island Station neighborhood, walking from home to school along those railroad tracks when they were Southern Pacific property. As a kid, he delivered a newspaper called the Milwaukie Review, which is the predecessor to the Clackamas Review.

On the fateful day that he first saw the doe, he had intended to get photos of the osprey couple nesting on top of one of the arches of the railroad bridge. To catch the osprey getting food for the day, the best time would have been 6:30-7:30 a.m., but he was late by 30 minutes.

"As I walked up to the railroad tracks at the Laurie Avenue overpass, mom deer leapt out from the brush and over the tracks. Being late for the osprey was a blessing," he said.

Kleinhans returned two weeks later, early enough for the osprey. Instead of going out to the trestle and the bridge, he looked down the tracks the other direction. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EfAY_0ev2PCPg00

"There was mom and her two fawns," he said. "Thoughts of bird photography vanished. Like a seasoned gambler, I played this new hand that I was dealt. And I returned to the gaming table throughout that past summer."

Kleinhans has not seen the deer family since September, but he's on the lookout almost every day, in the meantime snapping photos of birds and other wildlife in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukie, OR
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Oak Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
OCRegister

Big Bear bald eagle hatches; first feeding in snow caught on camera

The Big Bear bald eagle social media stars have welcomed their first successful hatchling since 2019 just before a snowstorm. The chick could be seen “pipping,” or starting to break it’s shell, in a live video feed on Wednesday, March 2, and by Thursday afternoon a tiny ball of pink skin and tufts of fuzz was visible under an attentive father.
BIG BEAR, CA
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Seldom-seen animal spotted on Colorado trail camera

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path. "Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suburbs#White Tailed Deer#Nature Photography#Rex Putnam High School#First Digital
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

These Texas Game Wardens Rescued a Bird Dog From the Bottom of a 50-Foot Abandoned Silo

Usually, the story goes that the dog saves someone from a well, but this time, a Texas bird dog needed the help of some kind Texas game wardens. A couple of months ago, on January 22, two Texas hunters sent their bird dog out to retrieve a fallen quail, and when she didn’t come back, they became concerned. Sweet Maria is an experienced bird dog who was the ideal hunting companion, so they knew if she didn’t come back, something was definitely wrong.
TEXAS STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Miami Herald

Climber found dead from 200-foot fall after rescuers search for 2 days on Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
ACCIDENTS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy