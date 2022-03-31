Thai property sector starting to recover - FinMin

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s property sector is starting to recover after two years of a slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The state housing bank will continue to keep interest rates low to help demand, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. The government will also manage cost-driven inflation led by rising oil prices. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)