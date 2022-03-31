ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing: Amaira Arzola

By Jen Steer
 1 day ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Amaira Arzola is 15 years old. She was last seen in Akron on Feb. 25.

She left for North High School and told her dad she would be late coming home that afternoon because of a school activity. She never returned.

Amaira is 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2530.

Longtime WJW anchor Dave Buckel passes away

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We have sad news to pass along, especially for long-time viewers of Channel 8. Former WJW anchor Dave Buckel has passed away. His family confirmed the news with FOX 8. Dave passed away at his home in Naples, Florida last week. He was a reporter and anchor for Channel 8 from 1965 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
