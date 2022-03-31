Missing: Amaira Arzola

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Amaira Arzola is 15 years old. She was last seen in Akron on Feb. 25.

She left for North High School and told her dad she would be late coming home that afternoon because of a school activity. She never returned.

Amaira is 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2530.

