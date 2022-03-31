Office shuffle looms as county courthouse upgrade nears

Nez Perce County employees who oversee juveniles and adults on probation will be moving to new offices soon in one of the first steps of replacing Nez Perce County’s aging courthouse.

The justice services staff is scheduled to relocate in the first week of April from 1113 F St. in Lewiston to a recently completed addition to the county’s juvenile detention center, said Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Doug Zenner.

The center is at 140 10th St. in Lewiston.

Later this spring, the prosecutor’s office will temporarily move into the space vacated by the justice services staff on F Street.

That will make it possible to dismantle the prosecutor’s office building just west of the existing courthouse, which is part of the site for the new courthouse, Zenner said.

It is not clear how long it will take before the new courthouse is ready. Nez Perce County and city of Lewiston officials have been meeting regularly to map out the project, which is anticipated to cost as much as $50 million.

The Lewiston City Council is scheduled Monday to have a public hearing and all three required readings of an ordinance to donate land just north of city hall to the county for the project. The council will also vote on the measure.

Once the council passes the ordinance and receives additional information from the county, the city can officially turn over the land to the county, a step needed for the county to obtain financing.

The commissioners expect the design and financing for the courthouse to be complete by the end of the year, Zenner said.

Construction is anticipated to take 18 to 24 months.

Moving as quickly as possible is important because of rising interest rates and supply costs, said Commissioner Doug Havens.

The federal government just raised interest rates and that’s expected to continue, he said.

“The price of materials has been going up for a while and even the availability of certain materials has been kind of hard to get,” he said. “I hear the wait on some things is quite a bit longer than (it) used to be.”

The new courthouse is anticipated to have 86,000 square feet split among three levels. The assessors, auditors and treasurers offices presently housed in the courthouse would be on the main floor.

A chamber for county commission meetings now at the Brammer Building, across the parking lot from the courthouse, would be on the main floor of the new courthouse.

The second floor of the new courthouse would house six courtrooms, one more than the existing courthouse. The third floor would have offices for the prosecutor and his staff, the commissioners, the planning and zoning department, and information technology.

The commissioners offices and planning and zoning are presently in the Brammer Building.

Auto licensing, which is at the courthouse now, as well as drivers licensing, presently in the same building as the jail at the base of the Lewiston Hill, would be combined in a new building. It would be immediately across 12th Street just west of the new courthouse and north of Lewiston’s city hall. The cost of that single-story licensing center is included in the $50 million price tag.

Exactly what would happen to the Brammer Building is still being decided, but one possibility is turning it into space for public defenders, Zenner said.

The county is planning to use a financing mechanism called certificates of participation to fund the project, which does not require voter approval.

The courthouse would be owned by the purchasers of the certificates, and the county would lease the building with payments of approximately $2.7 million per year for 30 years to buy it back.

The county will be able to afford the expense for a variety of reasons. Right now, the county sets aside about $2.64 million annually to maintain the aging buildings that house the operations that will be in the new courthouse and save for the upgrade, said Patty Weeks, Nez Perce County’s clerk, auditor and recorder.

“We’re really in a fortunate position that we don’t have to get a special bond or supplemental funding,” she said.

At the same time, county officials have been careful about spending in large and small ways, Weeks said

The county paid off the bond for the jail, which debuted in 2007, in February of 2019, about a decade early, saving $1.1 million in interest, Weeks said.

County elected officials and employees carefully watch their budgets, she said, noting that the carpet in the nonpublic areas of her office is 35 years old.

