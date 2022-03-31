ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Man arrested for allegedly injuring woman

By KERRI SANDAINE Of the TRIBUNE
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 1 day ago
ASOTIN — A 31-year-old Clarkston man is behind bars after allegedly beating and threatening to kill a woman while they were camping at Ackerman Beach along Snake River Road.

Zachary J. Fanjul was arrested Wednesday on the 2400 block of Reservoir Road in the Clarkston Heights and taken to the Asotin County Jail, where he is being held on second-degree felony assault charges. He will make his first court appearance today for a bond hearing.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Fanjul seriously injured a 29-year-old Clarkston woman Tuesday and then fled the river area in her vehicle. The woman was reportedly hysterical when she flagged down a man on Snake River Road for help.

The alleged victim said she thought she was going to die and that she’s never been so scared in her life. As soon as she saw a vehicle coming up the road, she jumped out to stop it and asked the man for a ride, saying Fanjul was trying to kill her.

The motorist took her to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told police Fanjul saw that she’d been talking to another man and “flipped out,” grabbing her by the hair, pulling her out of the car, punching her in the face and slamming her head into the window. He allegedly pulled her by the hair down the bank and picked up a large rock, indicating he could kill her and no one would know.

After she was driven to Asotin, Deputy Mike McGowan transported her to Tri-State Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. During the ride, she kept asking if Fanjul would be able to see her. “I told her over and over she was safe now, and the back windows are tinted,” McGowan wrote in his report.

The woman had marks all over her body, according to court documents, along with a black eye, swollen lip, cuts and she was experiencing difficulty breathing.

In addition to the new charges, Fanjul has several outstanding warrants. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to assault — attempt to commit violent injury — in Nez Perce County. He was sentenced to 100 days in jail for the misdemeanor with 90 days suspended.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.

