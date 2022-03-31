ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Power cuts in Sri Lanka could continue into May - minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YCCr_0ev2JvTl00

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s power minister said on Thursday that power cuts could continue into May, as many parts of the crisis-hit country currently faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from India is expected to arrive on Saturday.

“Once that arrives we will be able to reduce load shedding hours but until we receive rains, probably sometime in May, power cuts will have to continue. There is nothing else we can do,” Wanniarachchi said.

Comments / 1

Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Families living near new nuclear plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills to ease planning rows, minister suggests - as PM prepares to unveil crucial energy strategy amid Russia standoff

Families living near nuclear power plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills as part of the UK's new energy strategy. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed a discount as he signalled that planning rules will be loosened in the blueprint being unveiled by Boris Johnson this week. However, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bharat Bandh: Why workers across India are on a massive two-day strike

A two-day nationwide strike has been called by trade unions across India against the Narendra Modi government’s economic policies, which union leaders say are against workers, farmers and the people.The strike began on Monday and is the first major nationwide protest since Mr Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won four of five state elections earlier this month.It was called on 22 March after a decision by a joint forum of central trade unions and is being supported by at least 10 central trade unions, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which had organised the year-long farmer protest against the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavithra Wanniarachchi
BBC

Baglan Energy Park: Ministers lose bid to stop power cut

A High Court bid has been lost to stop electricity supplies from a former power station being switched off. Businesses at Baglan Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot, including a paper mill, face losing electricity supplies as a result after the Welsh government efforts failed. But power for pumping stations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Colombo
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
UPI News

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Norway, Scotland

March 21 (UPI) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake in the North Sea on Monday morning shook much of western Norway and parts of the Scottish Isles but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake's epicenter was 86 miles west of Floro, Norway, at a depth of 6.2...
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Britain's cost-of-living crisis got worse before it even began

The U.K. was bracing for its biggest squeeze on living standards in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine. The impact of the war is now threatening to deepen a crisis for the poorest households and pull millions more into financial trouble. A spike in the price of oil has already...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares post worst week ever amid power crisis

April 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares had their worst weekly fall ever on Friday, having extended losses to a fifth straight session, with the Colombo Stock Exchange halting trade for a third consecutive day as the country’s economic crisis deepens. * The CSE All-Share index settled 4.86% lower...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy