ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil tanker firm Euronav suspends operations with Russian customers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNpYZ_0ev2Jrwr00

March 31 (Reuters) - Euronav (EUAV.BR) has suspended operations with Russian customers, the oil tanker firm said on Thursday, adding this business accounted for less than 5% of its turnover.

The Antwerp-based group, which provides crude oil shipping and storage services, joins the growing ranks of Western companies scaling back ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation."

The company also said it could be adversely affected by trade tariffs and embargoes in light of the conflict.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have come under growing pressure to pump more crude as Western sanctions enacted in response to the war have curtailed Russian oil exports. read more

In the longer term, ton miles - an industry measure incorporating volumes and distance - may increase as trade flows adjust for the reduction in Russian oil flows, Euronav said.

Oil prices plunged over $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve. read more

Euronav also noted the price of marine fuels had increased as a consequence of the conflict, which it expects to make it more expensive to ship freight on long haul voyages.

OPEC+'s move last year to gradually restore output cuts started a long-awaited recovery in freight rates, but restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant limited progress.

In 2021, Euronav swung to a loss of $338.8 million, against a profit of $473.2 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Juliette Portala Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tanker#Oil Company#Russian#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine crisis: Why India is buying more Russian oil

Russia is seeking new markets for its oil exports as Western sanctions tighten - and India has been taking advantage of discounted prices to ramp up imports from the country. The US has said that although these oil imports do not violate sanctions, "support for Russia...is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy