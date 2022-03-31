Three In A Row – Louisiana Gets Another $50,000 Lottery Winner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severn resident is the latest lucky Marylander to win $50,000 in the state’s VaxCash 2.0 booster shot lottery, the Maryland Lottery said Tuesday. The winners so far are as follows: 2/15 Drawing: Dundalk ($500,000) 2/22 Drawing: Montgomery County ($50,000) 3/1 Drawing: Hyattsville ($50,000) 3/8 Drawing: Baltimore County ($50,000) 3/15 Drawing: Severn ($50,000) Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Drawings will be held once a week over the next seven weeks for $50,000 prizes. On the 12th and final week, the lottery ends with a drawing for a $1 million grand prize. As with previous lotteries to incentivize vaccinations, lottery officials are using a random number generator to select a winner. The lottery will end with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. In total, 12 Marylanders will receive part of the big payout. Last May, the state awarded $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days, culminating in a $400,000 grand prize drawing on the Fourth of July, to incentive vaccinations. In July, the state awarded $50,000 college scholarships to 20 Marylanders between the ages of 12 and 17 who got vaccinated.

