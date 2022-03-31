ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Montevallo damaged in overnight storms

By Austin Franklin, Phil Pinarski
 1 day ago

MONTEVALLO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The University of Montevallo has confirmed that three separate buildings on its campus suffered damage during Wednesday’s overnight storms.

According to the university, Vacca Hall, which is where the Alabama Traffic Safety Center is located, suffered “significant damage.” Brooke Hall, a woman’s residence hall, and the 3D Art Building also experienced minor damage in the storm.

Officials have also discovered downed trees, fences, storm debris, detached roof shingles and gutters across the campus.

One person reportedly suffered a minor injury as well. University police and officials said they are still assessing the campus for damage at this time.

The university was closed at the time of the storm due to spring break. At this time, normal operations are expected to continue as planned on April 4 once students return to campus.

“We remain grateful that campus was not open at the time of the severe weather due to spring break,” UM said in a statement. “We ask that individuals who are not currently living on campus during the break refrain from coming to campus in order to facilitate further assessment, repairs and debris removal.”

