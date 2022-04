TRUTH STAFF

ELKHART — Two men face charges after police say they were found in a vehicle with a modified gun and a large amount of marijuana.

Keshon Thomas, 27, and Deion Johnson, 28, were arrested following a traffic stop Sunday on the west side of Elkhart. Police said they found a Glock handgun in their vehicle that was modified to fire in full auto mode as well as more than 50 grams of marijuana.