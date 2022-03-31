ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man involved in chase and multiple crashes sentenced

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 1 day ago

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man will serve time in community corrections after admitting to charges related to a police chase with multiple crashes.

Justin Burnett, 35, was sentenced to a total of five years after admitting to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both Level 6 felonies. A total of three years were suspended from his sentence and the non-suspended time will be served in a community corrections program.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man sentenced in Mahomet crash that killed doctor

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Robert O’Malley was sentenced Wednesday. He was taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to await transportation to the Department of Corrections. O’Malley eventually admitted to his role in the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man involved in fiery crash on Raymond Road dies

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was hospitalized after a crash on Madison’s southwest side Tuesday has died, Madison police said Wednesday. RELATED: Person hospitalized following crash, vehicle fire in SW Madison Tuesday evening The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Raymond Road at around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 24-year-old was the only one in the vehicle at...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
US News and World Report

Man in Wheelchair Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has died after his motorized wheelchair slipped off a curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer in Portland, police said. The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were sent to the crash in the...
PORTLAND, OR
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Blade

Dayton man arrested in Findlay after chase, crashes

FINDLAY – State troopers Thursday arrested a Dayton man whose vehicle struck three others in Findlay minutes after a seven-mile pursuit that reached speeds above 120 mph. Ronald Harry Dowell III, 36, of Dayton was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries, arrested, and taken to the Hancock County jail on robbery and failure-to-comply charges, said troopers from the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
FINDLAY, OH
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
116
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy