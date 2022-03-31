ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A Delightful New Series About Julia Child Is Out Today — Here's How to Watch 'Julia'

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003NCS_0ev2AFSI00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Where do you think Ina Garten , Giada De Laurentiis , and even Martha Stewart got their inspiration? Of course, their paths were molded by experience, family, and their own love of food, but we can’t help thinking that these culinary masters, who make their dishes and drinks so accessible , wouldn’t be possible without the legacy of Julia Child. Not familiar with the aforementioned pioneer’s story? Well, you’re in luck. A new series unpacking how the famed chef and TV personality changed how we look at food is coming out today, and just from the trailer, we’re ready to sink our teeth into what the streaming service is serving up starting March 31 — read on for details on the show and how to watch .

'Julia' on HBO Max

$9.99-14.99


Buy now

Sign Up

For any ambitious women who’ve had a dream, there have been plenty of barriers for them to overcome. Such is the story of famed chef Julia Child. The iconic author and host of The French Chef has become a staple in American culture, not only for her personality and off-the-cuff teaching style, but also for her sincere love of food and desire to change the way Americans viewed their relationship with the kitchen. Now, a new series courtesy of HBO Max recalls the first chapter of Julia Child’s long career as a mainstay of American television.

What’s Julia about?

Julia follows the real-life story of Julia Child once she settles back in the states following the success of her cookbook Mastering The Art of French Cooking . While promoting the revelatory cookbook, the famed author gets the idea that perhaps she could teach Americans a thing or two about cooking and how to establish a new kind of relationship with food. It’s the ’60s, and as ambitious as Julia Child is, there are plenty of obstacles in her way.

TV execs doubt her, her own stage fright gives her pause, and critics don’t seem to think a cooking show will make an impact. But as we know now, Julia Child revolutionized TV in such a way that her series essentially birthed our love and obsession with TV shows about food. Julia seeks to tell the first chapter of how it all began.

Who was Julia Child?

Well, set your kitchen timers, because we’re going to give you a quick crash course on Julia Child in a matter of moments. Among her many epitaphs, Child was a cook, author, and TV personality for decades. But before her love of cooking, she and husband Paul Child worked for the American government during World War II. The pair met in what’s now known as Sri Lanka. It was Paul who actually introduced his wife to fine cuisine — safe to say, she was hooked from then on, and took up studying at the prestigious Cordon Bleu

Over the course of her career, Julia Child wrote The French Chef , Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume Two , From Julia Child’s Kitchen and more. From 1962 to 1973, Child hosted the TV series The French Chef , in which she would teach the art of French cooking to audiences. It completely revolutionized the way Americans thought about and made their food.

Who stars in Julia ?

Julia stars a bevy of small-screen veterans and Emmy-winners alike. But let’s start from the top. Playing the title role in the HBO Max series is British actress Sarah Lancashire. The actress has appeared in a number of small-screen series, including The Accident , Happy Valley , and Last Tango in Halifax . While Lancashire might not be well known to American audiences , we’re sure she’ll make her mark with Julia .

Joining Lancashire is David Hyde Pierce. The recipient of four Emmy Awards, Pierce is best known for his work as Dr. Niles Crane on the beloved ’90s sitcom Frasier . He plays Julia’s dutiful husband Paul Child. As it would happen, he’s not the only Frasier alum making an appearance in the series. Bebe Neuwirth will also appear in the show as Avis DeVoto, one of Julia Child’s collaborators. The bonafide thespian has earned two Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards over the course of her career, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she potentially picks up some statuettes for her work in the HBO Max series. Other stars of note include Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and appearances by Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, and James Cromwell.

How to watch Julia

As we dive into how you can watch Julia , we should note the series is exclusive to HBO Max . If you’ve been looking for a reason to sign up for the streaming service — home to exclusive content like new releases, classics like The Sopranos , and hubs including Turner Classic Movies — here’s your chance. HBO Max includes two different plans — the $9.99/month, plan with ads and the $14.99/month ad-free plan.

'Julia' on HBO Max

$9.99-14.99


Buy now

Sign Up

There’s one other way you can get access to the HBO Max library — and that’s by either signing up for Hulu or using your existing account to opt into their HBO Max add-on feature. But wait, why are we plugging Hulu when Julia will exclusively only air on HBO Max? We’ll explain a bit more.

Sign Up For Hulu + HBO Max

$21.98


Buy now

Sign Up

By signing up for Hulu, you have the option to add HBO Max to your base Hulu plan and enjoy everything the streamer has to offer. All you have to do is select a base Hulu plan — which starts at $6.99/month — and add HBO Max, which will cost $14.99 on top of the base Hulu plan you’ve selected.

What else can I watch about Julia Child?

If you’re hungry for more films about Julia Child, you’re in luck! We have two top-notch recommendations about the famed chef. The first is Nora Ephron’s 2009 biopic Julie & Julia , starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Stanley Tucci. Based on the book of the same name by Julie Powell and Child’s book My Life in France , the film tells the story of Julia Child during her years in France and Julie Powell as she cooks her way through Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking. The feel-good film is super sweet, and the movie is available to rent on Amazon .

Looking for a more in-depth look at the life of Julia Child? Last year’s documentary Julia will surely do the trick. The film, available to rent on Amazon, offers a refreshing take on how the culinary icon changed the face of TV, pop culture, and how Americans think of cooking. It’s directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who helmed the Oscar-nominated documentary RBG , and also available on Amazon right now.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgxPm_0ev2AFSI00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
SheKnows
SheKnows

39K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

11M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wait… Did Bold & Beautiful Just Set in Motion the Beginning of the End for Sheila… or Steffy?!?

As the confrontation between Finn’s wife and mother escalates, things could very quickly turn deadly. As is wont to happen on Bold & Beautiful, when a couple gets a sudden episode full of romance, lovemaking, looking back on fond memories and anticipating the brilliant future they have together, the most seasoned viewers may feel a sense of, well, foreboding…
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Rossellini
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Sarah Lancashire
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Fran Kranz
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Julia Child
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Julie Powell
Person
Judith Light
Salon

"The Julia Child Challenge" and the mystique of one of America's most iconic chefs

In "Julie and Julia," Julie Powell embarks on a mission to cook the 524 recipes in Julia's Child's seminal 1961 cookbook in 365 days. Before Julie's journey was immortalized in a bestselling memoir and Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep, it was chronicled as "The Julie/Julia Project" on a blog hosted by Salon. Now, Julie is back to break down every episode of "The Julia Child Challenge."
RECIPES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Tony Awards#Hbo#French#Americans
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jaden Smith Put Out a Statement of Support for Dad Will Smith’s Wild Moment at the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. If you haven’t made the social media rounds yet today, let us give you a brief rundown: Will Smith publicly defended his wife Jada Pinkett Smith against a joke from Chris Rock in the slap heard ’round the world at last night’s Oscars. That’s right. When Rock made a “G.I. Jane” quip in reference to Pinkett’s short haircut — which is a result of her longtime struggle with a hair loss condition called alopecia — Smith took the stage and delivered a swift-but-powerful smack straight to Rock’s cheek in a seemingly-unscripted moment that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Serena Williams & Venus Williams Served Up Some Serious Style on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Venus and Serena Williams know a thing or two about how to serve, both on the tennis court and out at glam events like the Oscars. For this year’s 94th annual Academy Awards, the sisters played as doubles with their outfits complementing each other’s beautifully. Being as King Richard was nominated for a grand total of six awards tonight, the tennis legends who are executive producers on the project, dressed for the job they wanted: Oscars winners. While the duo looked fantastic as they walked the red carpet together, their custom designer gowns allowed...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Tees Up What May Be the Cutest Face-Off Ever

A photo that will melt your heart. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) has sent the cute meter to a whole new level — with just one photo. The soap fave posted two pics of her real-life boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) with their adorable goldendoodle Kimba that was simply captioned, “these faces,” along with a hashtag that described a “lazy, perfect” day.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Is Unrecognizable in Her New Presidential Drama About Watergate

Click here to read the full article. The Watergate scandal that took down President Richard Nixon’s administration has been covered tremendously by Hollywood over the years, but it looks like there’s still a fresh story to be told. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are headed to Starz in a new limited series, Gaslit, that focuses on Martha Mitchell, the bold wife of U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell who first blew the whistle about Nixon’s misdeeds. The trailer shows an unrecognizable Roberts in full-1970s’ wardrobe with rich brocade dresses adorned with rhinestones and heavily coiffed hair, surrounded by the men who are...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy