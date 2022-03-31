ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Law Roundup: Loud truck suspected of personal vendetta

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A loud truck apparently drives past a man’s house multiple times a night, and the man told the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office he “feels the driver drives by his house intentionally to upset him.”

A man called law enforcement for the fifth time to discuss retrieving his property. He said he “did not like the answers given so far.”

A man wanted to know the laws about having a campfire.

Someone wanted to know how to remove squatters from a property.

A deer was lying on the side of a road. The person who spotted it didn’t know if it was injured or if it needed to be dispatched.

A driver followed another motorist from Missoula into Flathead County.

Three or four men were hanging out under a train trestle on a trail. They were reportedly making it difficult for bikes to pass by. A man said he was “concerned for single females that would want to pass by” because he thought the men would make them “uncomfortable.”

Someone reported an illicitly constructed speed bump.

A homeowner said he had an ongoing issue with dogs at large chasing pedestrians.

A man wasn’t sure how to handle a situation with his neighbor constantly playing loud music.

A woman said she was evicted and her landlord took her car and her dog while she was in the hospital.

Someone saw video footage of a suspect taking a baseball bat to their mailbox overnight.

A woman was sitting on top of a vehicle, holding a can and “yelling about drugs and sex trafficking.”

A man was a victim of credit card fraud in Florida, but he didn’t know how the crime could have occurred.

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sacramento

Armed Suspect Shot Dead By Law Enforcement In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — Deputies shot and killed an armed suspect who pointed a revolver at them after leading a high-speed chase through Sonora over the weekend, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Fred Westmoreland, 51, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found to have been in possession of at least four firearms including the one he pointed at deputies. At around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received reports of an intoxicated man who crashed his vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven in Twain Harte, which is just a bit northeast of Sonora. Cal Fire...
SONORA, CA
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Owner not tickled pink by break-in attempt

Someone allegedly saw a woman with a pink towel on her head trying to get into their vehicle. They told the Kalispell Police Department the woman had a spray can, which they thought she had been huffing and it blew up in her face. They also asked officers to make their community safe by talking to the woman about harassing people. Officers counseled the woman, who was not supposed to be the property, about her behavior. A later call came in about a person wearing a pink “headscarf of some kind” and flannel sweatpants who was allegedly looking at vehicles in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Playpen pizza party over for man

Pizza, a playpen, a little chair, a little table and little clothes were reportedly found in a back alley by someone who was suspicious someone was camping there. Officers arrived at the scene to purportedly find a man in the playpen. The pizza party was over and the man packed up and moved along. A man complained about out-of-control neighbors having seven to eight vehicles parked by a house they were supposed to have moved out of. He reportedly asked them to move the vehicles because they were blocking entry to his garage. His request was met with name calling. A man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Alt 101.5

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted in Montana. Have You Seen These Guys?

The US Marshals are the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the nation, founded in 1789. Over 3,500 deputy marshals and investigators currently work for the agency around the country, operating under the arm of the US Department of Justice. According to the US Marshals Service 2022 Fact Sheet, their duties include,
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Body of Montana Hiker Reportedly Attacked by Grizzly Found

The search for a missing hiker south of Livingston has come to an end after crews discovered a body on Friday. The Park County Sheriff's Office reported that search & rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker on Friday. Crews had spent the last couple of days searching for the overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area near Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
771
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy