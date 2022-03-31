Law Roundup: Loud truck suspected of personal vendetta

A loud truck apparently drives past a man’s house multiple times a night, and the man told the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office he “feels the driver drives by his house intentionally to upset him.”

A man called law enforcement for the fifth time to discuss retrieving his property. He said he “did not like the answers given so far.”

A man wanted to know the laws about having a campfire.

Someone wanted to know how to remove squatters from a property.

A deer was lying on the side of a road. The person who spotted it didn’t know if it was injured or if it needed to be dispatched.

A driver followed another motorist from Missoula into Flathead County.

Three or four men were hanging out under a train trestle on a trail. They were reportedly making it difficult for bikes to pass by. A man said he was “concerned for single females that would want to pass by” because he thought the men would make them “uncomfortable.”

Someone reported an illicitly constructed speed bump.

A homeowner said he had an ongoing issue with dogs at large chasing pedestrians.

A man wasn’t sure how to handle a situation with his neighbor constantly playing loud music.

A woman said she was evicted and her landlord took her car and her dog while she was in the hospital.

Someone saw video footage of a suspect taking a baseball bat to their mailbox overnight.

A woman was sitting on top of a vehicle, holding a can and “yelling about drugs and sex trafficking.”

A man was a victim of credit card fraud in Florida, but he didn’t know how the crime could have occurred.