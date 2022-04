Raleigh, N.C. — Wake EMS workers will soon become the highest paid in the state. Hundreds of staffers will see a raise in their paychecks as soon as April. Chris Colangelo, the EMS director for Wake County, sent a message to staff on Monday that the county wants to be an attractive employer, and raises will apply to more than 80 percent of EMS workers.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO