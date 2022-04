Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. What is Pickleball? The sport is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The sport is so big it has its own federation and website, usapickleball.com. Can you play Pickleball anywhere? Yes, the sport can be played indoors and outdoors, doubles and singles can play, and the game/sport can be played at any age.

