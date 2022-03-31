Charlo angler turns in Mack Days whopper

Anglers participating in the second weekend of Spring Mack Days saw some great fishing weather and made the most of it in certain hot spots.

There were mild temperatures and no winds, but for many fishermen the fish were in a lock jaw mode. If you were in one of the few good spots, your numbers were high. If not, it was a beautiful but exasperating day. Sunday was very slow for some, with Sam Cusker standing in his boat waving a white flag saying he was going in early.

Friday, a total of 1,369 lake trout entries were turned in, while Saturday’s entries came to 1,085 and Sunday’s total was 721 — for a weekend grand total of 3,175 lake trout. So far 133 anglers have turned in at least one lake trout.

Saturday’s entries included a 25.25-pounder from Jade Smith of Charlo. It’s the largest fish by weight so far in the event. Smith was fishing with Kobe Cox of Charlo, who grew up fishing Mack Days events and is now taking friends out fishing. His trout measured 41 inches and was released back into the lake.

A $500 prize will be awarded to the angler with the largest fish at the conclusion of the event, which runs through May 15. Bretz RV and Marine of Missoula is the sponsor of the largest fish award.

The first of the Bucket Days was held Friday, with the Demmons boat out of Missoula turning in four lake trout under 30 inches that collectively weighed in at 24 pounds, 10 ounces. Second place was the Krogstad boat out of Kalispell with a weight of 21 pounds, 3 ounces. Third place was the Speer boat out of Kalispell at 19 pounds, 3 ounces. The second Bucket Day is Saturday, April 16.

Tagged lake trout worth $100 were turned in by Kalispell anglers Jim Flinchbaugh and Jason Mahlen, Ber Yang (Missoula), Paul Soukup (Polson), Matt Brazda (Missoula) and Jerry Benson (Plains). Justin Spring of Alberton had a $200 lake trout.

The five weekend winners were: Jack Kirkland of Kalispell, $200; and $100 winners Larry Karper of Florence, Bob Turner of Kalispell (two) and Kolton Turner of Kalispell.

Leaderboard

Overall Top 10: Jason Mahlen, Kalispell, 402 entries; Kolton Turner, 388 entries; Bob Turner, 342; Mike Benson (Lonepine), 240; Steve Benson (Spokane Valley), 218; Sam Cusker (Bigfork), 211; Larry Karper (Florence), 203; Jerry Benson (Plains), 158; Clint Speer, 156; Larry Ashwell (Missoula), 151 entries.

Ladies: Julie Perkins of Kalispell, 76 entries; Connie Jones of Kalispell, 26; Ia Thao (Missoula) and Rebecca Spring (Alberton), 11.

Age 13-17: Brodie Smith of Kalispell, 16 entries; Matt Guckenberg Jr., 12; Karson Cox (Charlo), 3; Michael Palmer (Kalispell), 2.

12 and Under: Wyatt Best of Kalispell, 6 entries; Gage Spring, 4 entries.

70 and Over: Mike Benson, 240 entries; Larry Karper, 203; Larry Ashwell, 151; Jack Kirkland (Missoula), 102; John Gauci (Florence), 44.

Smallest lake trout: Kolton Turner (6.5 inches); Mike Benson (6.7 inches).

Up to $225,000 will be awarded at the conclusion of the event to anglers of all ages and experience levels. The $10,000 tagged lake trout is still waiting for a lucky angler. There also are three worth $5,000, five worth $1,000 (plus a $1,000 tagged lake trout sponsored by Bretz RV and Marine) and more than 9,000 worth $100 to $500.

There are a lot of ways to win in this event. Go to www.mackdays.com for more information. Entries continue to be taken until the last day of the event. Every fish counts and is entered in the lottery drawings. You can fish as many times as you like, Monday through Sunday.

The 40th Mack Days Event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Mack Days began in 2002 and are used as a tool to reduce the numbers of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake to increase numbers of the native bull trout and westslope cutthroat. Flathead Lake was historically a bull trout and westslope trout fishery. Now those fish populations are a small portion of where they once were.