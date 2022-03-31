ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letters to the editor March 31

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Voting Rights Bill

Mr. Barney’s recent letter about the Freedom to Vote/John Lewis Voting Rights Bill contained statements that suggest he hasn’t read the full text of the bill.

The point of living in a republic democracy is that every eligible voter should have ready access to casting his/her vote and at present access to voting is not uniform. Our elections have been not been found to have had significant voter fraud. After the 2020 election there were 62 voter fraud suits filed after Mr. Trump claimed the election that he lost fair and square was “rigged.” Sixty-one of those suits were defeated, and the one that wasn’t occurred in Pennsylvania and resulted in the judge giving the affected voters three days after the election to provide proper ID. The U.S. Supreme Court twice refused to hear cases brought to overturn results. What very little fraud that was validated did not change any outcomes.

The concern he expressed about secure ballot drop boxes are baseless. Secure ballot drop boxes have been used successfully (and non-fraudulently) for almost two decades. They are commonly used in states where all general voting is done by mail, including in Republican-led Utah. Ballot boxes are more secure than stand alone mailboxes and can only be opened by qualified election workers.

We do have voter suppression which is part of our country’s problem and this includes accessibility to voters who are handicapped and/or older adults, as well as voters who have limited access due to restrictive, unnecessary voting access impediments. Mr. Barney makes the leap saying this bill would create the specter of single-party rule in this country, while there is nothing in the bill to support that concern.

The Senate Republicans have used filibusters to stop senators from voting on the Voting Rights Bill and that is to our detriment. I ask Montanans to actually read the text (tedious as it is) and ask Senator Daines and Senator Tester to move the Voting Rights Bill forward.

— Rayne Beach, Whitefish

Fraud concerns not baseless

In response to comments by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, on the validity of the 2020 election, I would like to reply.

A recent nationwide poll revealed the 60% of poll respondents believed that fraud occurred in the 2020 election. This number has continued to grow over time. A number of local elected officials report that the biggest concern among their constituents is election integrity.

Rep. Bedey’s “nothing to see here, move along folks” attitude is dismissive and does a disservice to the 86 members of the Montana Legislature who have requested a review of the 2020 election. The 86 legislators comprise more than a “cabal.”

I would be very interested in the sources and basis that Rep. Bedey researched to determine that claims of fraud were baseless. I don’t consider the mainstream media and elected officials with a vested interest in denying fraud as irrefutable sources.

Highly credentialed and qualified sources across the U.S. have provided significant evidence of vote manipulation yet such evidence is continually ignored. I suggest reading the recent report out of Mesa County, Colorado as one very well documented example.

In recent years, the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, the various credit reporting agencies, international banks and, closer to home, Logan Health have all been victims of hacking and data manipulation and theft. To deny that possibility with our electronic voting systems is reckless and irresponsible.

Flathead County signs contracts with electronic voting equipment suppliers that expressly prohibit examining the software used to tabulate the votes and conducting an internal inspection of the actual machines for hardware internet connection capability. This alone should be a warning flag to any concerned citizen.

The validity of our votes is one of our most sacred gifts. We must do all that we can to insure that validity.

— Ted Valentiner, Whitefish

Election integrity

Anomalies, irregularities ... heaven forbid the use of the word “fraud” for fear of censorship ... call it what you may. Any discrepancies in our elections should be cause for concern.

In January 2021, Montana made national headlines after an audit of the 2020 election indicated 6.33% of all ballots cast lacked matching signature envelopes in Missoula County. Without registration information, postmark dates, and signature verification, election officials cannot determine their legitimacy, making it unlawful to count such votes.

Election data specialist Seth Keshel also estimated in the 2020 election Montana had 46,000 excess votes in six counties, one being Flathead County. Data from Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life shows 30 out of 56 counties were granted money from the organization for election purposes. Missoula and Flathead counties were listed among the six.

These noted irregularities cast doubt in our elections and could possibly suppress voter turnout. Time is of the essence as our 2022 election is nearing.

Contact your state elected officials requesting in-person paper ballots, equal party registered poll watchers, signature verification, photo identification, absentee ballots for the compromised, and drop box removal. Measures should be taken to ensure each lawful ballot is cast and counted, whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent.

— Bette Vinson, Kalispell

Why does Zinke hate eagles?

Ryan Zinke was our Interior Secretary for less than two years before resigning in disgrace with no less than 18 federal inquiries into his actions. I will not be going into those questionable deeds, but they can be found with a quick internet search.

What really got my ire is that he lifted a ban on using lead bullets and lead fishing tackle in federal wildlife refuges. Animals that ingest lead get sick and many die. Scavengers eating the remains of animals shot with lead bullets and waterfowl ingesting lead pellets while feeding commonly get sick and die. This is a well-established fact.

Almost half of all U.S. eagles have spent lead in them. Humans are also affected by lead. We have taken the lead out of paint and gasoline and the ban to remove it from bullets would have kept it out of our eagles and our water.

As Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke oversaw conserving fish and wildlife. His first action in that capacity was to remove the ban on lead bullets even though 10 to 20 million animals are killed each year by spent lead in the U.S. alone.

Zinke is now running again for a Montana congressional seat. What has he learned since resigning in disgrace on Dec. 15, 2018, that would make us think that we would want him back?

My vote will go to Monica Tranel who does not hate eagles.

— Andy Roubik, Corvallis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Baseless election fraud claims undermine public trust

Ten of my colleagues have requested a special session of the Legislature for the purpose of creating a “special select committee” to investigate election fraud that some claim is rampant in Montana. If approved, this endeavor will cost taxpayers anywhere from a half-million to a million dollars. If there existed credible evidence of widespread election fraud in Montana or if actions were not already underway to improve election security, then expending public funds might be warranted. But neither of these conditions has been met. Montana has a sound election system of which its citizens can be proud. Creating an...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Ensure equal voting access for Native Americans

A White House report released last week calls upon local, state and federal officials to do more to ensure that Native Americans have equal access to voting ballots. The states with the largest percentage of Native Americans and Alaska Natives are Alaska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, South Dakota and Montana. The 54-page report notes a range of challenges Indigenous voters face, including language barriers, a lack of accessibility for those with disabilities, cultural disrespect and outright hostility, the consequences of extreme physical distance from polling places and persistent poverty, along with election-specific barriers. The Biden administration's report comes a year after he issued...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Utah State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
Washington Post

Guilty verdict in first Capitol riot trial could spell trouble for Trump

In its first Jan. 6 jury trial, the Justice Department prevailed on one of the legal theories best designed to eventually snare defeated former president Donald Trump and his top cronies: obstruction of Congress’s electoral vote tabulation. Meanwhile, the the Justice Department announced a new indictment and arrest relying on that same theory. If Trump is going to be indicted, this charge is one of those most likely to be included.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Montana Legislature#Electronic Voting#Election Fraud#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
Law & Crime

‘Admitted’: Rudy Giuliani’s Attorney Files Curious Response to One Portion of Lawsuit That Alleges Giuliani Made ‘Defamatory Statements’ About Georgia Election Workers

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday filed response papers to a defamation lawsuit launched against him by two 2020 Georgia election workers. One of the responses contains a stark and curious admission to what the defense calls “merely one element” of a defamation claim, but Giuliani’s lawyer otherwise vows to fight the overall allegations of liability and denies that Giuliani “lied” about the plaintiffs who are suing him.
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader is given a mixed verdict in his Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial

Unlike many charged in the insurrection, Griffin was not accused of entering the Capitol building itself or of assaulting any law enforcement officers. (Washington) — A federal judge found a New Mexico elected official and founder of “Cowboys for Trump” guilty on one count and not guilty on another in the second trial relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
771
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy