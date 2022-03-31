Hockaday opens two new solo exhibitions

The Hockaday Museum of Art will open two new exhibitions April 8 — Joan Renne: Tapestries for the Body and Wall; and Larry Blackwood: Synthesizing Icons. Both exhibitions will be on view through June 11.

• Joan Renne: Tapestries for the Body and Wall is a retrospective exhibition featuring early drawings, large woven wall hangings, fashion pieces, and knit and woven sculptures by Lakeside artist, Joan Renne, who has worked in fiber arts for over 50 years. Her colorful, hand warped and woven artworks are created using a variety of mediums, from hand-spun wool, to wire copper, rooster feathers, and other non-traditional weaving materials, with inspiration taken from nature, music and pop-culture. Renne is also a classically trained musician who taught music in the Flathead Valley for over 30 years.

• Larry Blackwood: Synthesizing Icons: This traveling exhibition through MAGDA (Montana Art Gallery Directors Association) includes contemporary composite photographs by Larry Blackwood, Bozeman artist and photographer. Blackwood, mostly a self-taught artist, has practiced photography for 40 years. By transposing photographs, patterns and imagery popular in the Western art scene, he pushes traditional boundaries of his medium and subject matter. Blackwood’s approach to animals of the Yellowstone/Glacier geography, such as crows, ravens, buffalo and magpies, are fused with literary, cultural and mythical icons to create a universe that, while calm and placid, can be simultaneously dystopian. Synthesizing Icons will include 18 composite photographs by Blackwood. In this case, composite photographs are works of art where the artist takes original photographs and passes them through a computer program.

A preview opening reception for both exhibitions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7; free for members and $10 for the general public, with refreshments and wine. As part of the opening reception, the artist Joan Renne and several volunteers will also be wearing some of her hand-woven and designed fashion pieces. France-based, Montana native and Glacier Symphony guest musician Byron Wallis, who also is the son of Renne, will perform a special solo concert from 6 to 7 p.m.

General admission to the museum is free for members, $5 for non-members, and $4 senior 60-plus/student. Youth under 18 are admitted free. Hours are Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit hockadaymuseum.com for current information on hours, programs, exhibitions and events.

ARTIST TALK

Renne will also give an artist talk and demonstration for the public on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which is free for members; for general admission a $10 donation is suggested. The public is also invited to participate in a Backstrap Weaving Workshop led by Renne Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 and includes all materials to make a large wall hanging. Due to space and size, this workshop is limited to eight participants.