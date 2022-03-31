ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

WTC auditions for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” its final show of the 2021-2022 season. Auditions will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 3 and 4, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Arrive early to fill out an audition application and review the script. Enter at the north side of the building.

Ten passengers board the luxurious Orient Express that is traveling from Istanbul to Western Europe. However, when the train unexpectedly stops in the isolated, snow-swept mountains, only nine of them are still alive. A man has been murdered in his room overnight and suddenly every passenger becomes a suspect. Tensions rise as renowned detective Hercule Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst who just may strike again.

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig, this masterpiece promises a suspenseful and thrilling ride sure to have everyone in the audience guessing just whodunit.

The cast is composed of five men and five women, ages 20s and up. No experience or preparation is necessary. Pages from the script will be provided at the audition. If you would like to familiarize yourself with the script, it is available at the theater and valley public libraries.

Kim Krueger is the director for this production. Rehearsals begin the week of April 11 and will be held Monday through Friday from 6 to 9/10 p.m. There are seven performances over two weekends on May 26 to 29 and June 2 to 4.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has three more shows at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Theatre Group of Santa Barbara City College is back in action in-person. Agatha Christie's "Murder on The Orient Express" is in its final week and getting rave reviews. The show features well-known local actors including Tiffany Story, period costumes, and a set made to look like a moving train. The The post Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has three more shows at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cyrano’ on VOD, in Which Peter Dinklage Wins Us Over in a Musical Version of the French Classic

Now on VOD, Cyrano is Oscar bait, but Oscar didn’t really bite. Don’t judge it for one measly nod for Best Costume Design – earned for being among the films that had the most costume design, please note the distinction – because this musical has a lot going for it: Songs by indie-rock stalwarts The National, the inimitable Peter Dinklage as the title character, direction by eye-candy artiste Joe Wright. You’re surely aware this unrequited-love story, about a big-nosed swordsman carrying an even bigger torch, began as the 19th-century play Cyrano de Bergerac, inspiring many adaptations, including a 1950 film...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Whitefish, MT
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Making-Of Musical ‘Bruce’ Hooks Its Steven Spielberg: Broadway’s Jarrod Spector

Click here to read the full article. The Seattle world premiere of the Jaws-inspired stage musical Bruce has reeled in its Steven Spielberg: The Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the young filmmaker circa 1974 as he confronts various challenges while directing what would become the most ferocious of all summer blockbusters. Not least of those challenges: the “highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce,” as the musical’s synopsis states, referring to the robot shark that made filming a nightmare. Based on The Jaws Log, a 1975 nonfiction behind-the-scenes account of the film’s production by Jaws co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, the musical, directed and...
SEATTLE, WA
QuadCities.com

Dog Sees God Auditions April 2 and 3

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will be holding auditions for the darkly comic Dog Sees God April 2 and April 3. Rehearsals will begin in May and will be scheduled based on actors’ availability. Actors should come prepared to cold-read from the script. A dark comedic coming-of-age tale surrounding a cast...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Sebastian Barry: ‘I’m still not over Oliver Twist’

I was eight or so before I was finally able to read. Then I was away. I usually went up to Eason’s in Dún Laoghaire on a Saturday with my pocket money and bought a Puffin book. One was a story about a boy living in London in a cul-de-sac, and there was a poignant subplot about a mother who had been a ballerina. I don’t know who wrote it or what it was called but I would love to be told.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sweeney Todd Free Online

Where is the best place to watch Sweeney Todd? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services!. Where is the best place to watch Sweeney Todd? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Sweeney Todd available to watch. Table of Contents. Is Sweeney Todd on Netflix?
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Dan Brown to Adapt Kids Book ‘Wild Symphony’ as Animated Feature at MGM

MGM and producer Akiva Goldsman are working with “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown to adapt his children’s picture book “Wild Symphony” as an animated feature. “Wild Symphony” will be envisioned as a “Fantasia”-esque musical experience and will have a script adapted by Brown, as well as music that he also wrote. No director has been set.
MOVIES
Daily Inter Lake

Hockaday opens two new solo exhibitions

The Hockaday Museum of Art will open two new exhibitions April 8 — Joan Renne: Tapestries for the Body and Wall; and Larry Blackwood: Synthesizing Icons. Both exhibitions will be on view through June 11. • Joan Renne: Tapestries for the Body and Wall is a retrospective exhibition featuring early drawings, large woven wall hangings, fashion pieces, and knit and woven sculptures by Lakeside artist, Joan Renne, who has worked in fiber arts for over 50 years. Her colorful, hand warped and woven artworks are created using a variety of mediums, from hand-spun wool, to wire copper, rooster...
LAKESIDE, MT
The Guardian

The best theatre to stream this month: Bad Roads, Love, Much Ado and more

Restrictions in most of the UK have been eased, but Covid has changed our relationship to touch. In summer 2021, site-specific theatre experts Dante or Die explored the basic human need for intimacy in a one-to-one performance comprising monologues by Ann Akinjirin, Tim Crouch and Sonia Hughes and staged with a plastic sheet separating actor and audience. This 45-minute archive recording won’t give you a hug, like the live show did, but is a taste of the experience and something of a pandemic time capsule. Until 31 August.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Performing#Musical Theater
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Wins Rights to ‘Cassandra at the Wedding,’ Sarah DeLappe to Adapt 1964 Novel

After what the company described as a “highly competitive situation,” Neon has won the rights to develop Dorothy Baker’s novel Cassandra at the Wedding, in partnership with Seaview, the Broadway production company that has expanded into film and TV, and actor and comedian John Early (Search Party). Playwright Sarah DeLappe — who recently wrote A24’s SXSW-bowing Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — will adapt the book for the screen and executive produce. Neon will produce the film, with Brad Becker-Parton and Greg Nobile on behalf of Seaview, along with Early and Leslie Conliffe from Intellectual Property Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoyalties Group Launches 'Songs for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'Nightbitch': Amy Adams-Led Adaptation Reveals Filming Window

The Amy Adams-led adaptation of the Rachel Yoder novel Nightbitch is set to begin filming this fall, according to a report from Variety. The update came alongside news of Sue Naegle's exit from her role as Chief Content Officer at Annapurna Pictures, the production company behind the adaptation. As Naegle exits this position, she shifts into the role of producer on Nightbitch and other Annapurna films.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Death on the Nile’ on HBO Max and Hulu, the Agatha Christie Murder-Mystery That’s Also a Mustache’s Emotional Journey

Chapter two of DO NOT LOOK THE MUSTACHE IN THE EYE is Death on the Nile, streaming fresh on HBO Max and Hulu. Kenneth Branagh returns behind (as director) and in front of the camera (as detective Hercule Poirot) for the sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, and it seems apt to celebrate Branagh’s first-ever Oscar win (screenplay, Belfast) with the release of his second Agatha Christie murder-mystery adaptation. But let’s be honest here. Context, plots, cast members and the hither and thither of things all come second to the follicular monstrosity glued to Branagh’s face in this...
MOVIES
Elle

Murder in Provence Is a Major Change-Up for Keala Settle

Admittedly, Keala Settle didn’t do too much detective work when offered a part in BritBox’s murder mystery series Murder in Provence. She was so thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as theater legends Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll—and somewhat overwhelmed with a previously planned move from California to England—that she said yes to her management team before they could share a single detail.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
771
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy