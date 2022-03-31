WTC auditions for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” its final show of the 2021-2022 season. Auditions will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 3 and 4, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Arrive early to fill out an audition application and review the script. Enter at the north side of the building.

Ten passengers board the luxurious Orient Express that is traveling from Istanbul to Western Europe. However, when the train unexpectedly stops in the isolated, snow-swept mountains, only nine of them are still alive. A man has been murdered in his room overnight and suddenly every passenger becomes a suspect. Tensions rise as renowned detective Hercule Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst who just may strike again.

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig, this masterpiece promises a suspenseful and thrilling ride sure to have everyone in the audience guessing just whodunit.

The cast is composed of five men and five women, ages 20s and up. No experience or preparation is necessary. Pages from the script will be provided at the audition. If you would like to familiarize yourself with the script, it is available at the theater and valley public libraries.

Kim Krueger is the director for this production. Rehearsals begin the week of April 11 and will be held Monday through Friday from 6 to 9/10 p.m. There are seven performances over two weekends on May 26 to 29 and June 2 to 4.