Wildlife

Koocanusa selenium data is misleading

By Jeff Hanman
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

I would like to respond to the article “Recent data spell trouble for Koocanusa Fish” that inaccurately suggests there is a risk to fish populations in Koocanusa Reservoir. The data referenced in the article is misleading. Here’s why.

The U.S. EPA recommends selenium levels be measured in three ways: from whole body tissue, from muscle tissue, or from eggs/ovary tissue. For eggs/ovaries the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Geological Survey require that fish eggs/ovaries be sampled when the fish is spawning and only from gravid (full of eggs) fish or ripe ovaries.

While the recent article refers solely to egg/ovary data, none of that data was collected from spawning fish or from gravid or ripe ovaries. During testimony before a special committee of the Montana Legislature, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed that it “never had a gravid fish.”

Further, the U.S. Geological Survey testified that the egg/ovary data was not representative of what was going on in the lake, was not useable and not reliable.

The two other forms of data (whole body and muscle data) are usable and reliable and confirm that selenium levels found in Koocanusa are safe and have been safe for as long as data has been collected. Further, Montana FWP has confirmed that it has seen no fish population declines in Koocanusa, and that it has no evidence of deformities, due to selenium.

Finally, selenium concentrations in Koocanusa Reservoir have not been increasing. Rather, as presented by DEQ during the standard-setting process, selenium water concentrations in Koocanusa have been stable since at least 2012. Teck now has three water treatment facilities removing about 95% of selenium from treated water and water quality is improving.

Jeff Hanman is Vice President of Sustainable Development, Coal for Teck Resources Ltd.

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

