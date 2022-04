Nolan Nathanael Hardy, 42, of Kalispell, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 25, 2022 with his daughters by his side.

A celebration of Nolan’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at Darlington Cremation and Burial Service, 3408 U.S. Hwy. 2 East, Kalispell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made on Nolan’s behalf to his daughters’ college funds. More details on where to contribute will be forthcoming.