Fresno State Notes: basketball’s championship opportunity pushed back to Friday; softball loses at home to LMU

(KSEE) – Because of travel issues getting to South Carolina on Wednesday, the Fresno State men’s basketball team will now face Coastal Carolina at 3 p.m. PT on Friday in the championship game of The Basketball Classic, instead of 4 p.m. Thursday as originally planned.

And the Bulldog softball team dropped its fourth straight game Wednesday, getting shut out 3-0 at home by Loyola Marymount.

