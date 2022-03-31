Fresno State Notes: basketball’s championship opportunity pushed back to Friday; softball loses at home to LMU
(KSEE) – Because of travel issues getting to South Carolina on Wednesday, the Fresno State men’s basketball team will now face Coastal Carolina at 3 p.m. PT on Friday in the championship game of The Basketball Classic, instead of 4 p.m. Thursday as originally planned.
And the Bulldog softball team dropped its fourth straight game Wednesday, getting shut out 3-0 at home by Loyola Marymount.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
