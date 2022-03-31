Exhibit highlights Northwest Montana history

Charles Rogers presents his works devoted to Montana life and history in his “Yesterday’s Memories” exhibit at Phillips Studio & Gallery.

Roger’s artwork reflects his observations, experiences and the history of this corner of Montana. A member of the Stumptown Historical Society, he attempts with his drawings (many from memory) to preserve a piece of the past. His works capture timeless themes that continue to resonate today.

The exhibition will feature 19 drawings with titles such as Doc Kaufman’s Barn, Voerman Road Barn, 1926 Maytag, Tamarack-Blacksmith Shop, and Upper Whitefish Ranger Station.

From an early age, Rogers had a natural ability for drawing sketches and creating posters. Later, he enrolled in art classes at Flathead Valley Community College with instructor Karen Leigh and credits her enthusiasm and encouragement for him to continue and expand his art capabilities. Rogers also thanks Jill Evans, executive director of Stumptown Historical Society for her support.

Rogers’ grandparents migrated from Missouri and Nebraska to settle in Northwest Montana. In the early 1950s his family relocated to a cabin on Whitefish Lake where he spent much of his free time exploring the outdoors and developed an appreciation for the simplicity of his surroundings and a curiosity about what he saw — a falling-down cabin, a dilapidated barn, an old rusty car, or a piece of logging equipment. He was fascinated by and curuious about the resourcefulness of early day settlers.

“Yesterday’s Memories” is on display at Phillips Studio & Gallery from through April 30. The gallery is located inside the Kalispell Center Mall.. The public is invited to meet Rogers and see his work on First Friday, April 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.