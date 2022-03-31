ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Exhibit highlights Northwest Montana history

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Charles Rogers presents his works devoted to Montana life and history in his “Yesterday’s Memories” exhibit at Phillips Studio & Gallery.

Roger’s artwork reflects his observations, experiences and the history of this corner of Montana. A member of the Stumptown Historical Society, he attempts with his drawings (many from memory) to preserve a piece of the past. His works capture timeless themes that continue to resonate today.

The exhibition will feature 19 drawings with titles such as Doc Kaufman’s Barn, Voerman Road Barn, 1926 Maytag, Tamarack-Blacksmith Shop, and Upper Whitefish Ranger Station.

From an early age, Rogers had a natural ability for drawing sketches and creating posters. Later, he enrolled in art classes at Flathead Valley Community College with instructor Karen Leigh and credits her enthusiasm and encouragement for him to continue and expand his art capabilities. Rogers also thanks Jill Evans, executive director of Stumptown Historical Society for her support.

Rogers’ grandparents migrated from Missouri and Nebraska to settle in Northwest Montana. In the early 1950s his family relocated to a cabin on Whitefish Lake where he spent much of his free time exploring the outdoors and developed an appreciation for the simplicity of his surroundings and a curiosity about what he saw — a falling-down cabin, a dilapidated barn, an old rusty car, or a piece of logging equipment. He was fascinated by and curuious about the resourcefulness of early day settlers.

“Yesterday’s Memories” is on display at Phillips Studio & Gallery from through April 30. The gallery is located inside the Kalispell Center Mall.. The public is invited to meet Rogers and see his work on First Friday, April 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"North Valley Fixer Upper" by Charles Rogers

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Tim Russert Exhibit to end at Buffalo History Museum April 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't had the chance to check out the exhibit of 'Tim Russert's Office' at the Buffalo History Museum, time is running out. The display recreates the life and office of the late Buffalo native and long-time host of Meet the Press. Russert died in 2008. A year later, the Newseum in Washington, DC first opened this exhibit. It features artifacts from his NBC workspace, including numerous connections to his hometown including keepsakes, children's drawings and Buffalo Bills memorabilia.
BUFFALO, NY
Albert Lea Tribune

Man with lifelong history in the arts to open exhibit

It helps to be prepared. Such was the case for artist Ron Davison, a Fairmont artist whose gallery exhibit opened at Albert Lea Art Center Tuesday. “I’ve been in other galleries,” he said. “I’ve been in Carnegie up in Mankato. The 410 Project in Mankato, Red Rock [Center for the Arts] in Fairmont.”
FAIRMONT, MN
Daily Inter Lake

Hockaday’s children's exhibit highlights theme of light

The Hockaday Museum of Art’s new exhibit “Looking for Light: Children’s Art Exhibition” will be on view March 25 to April 23. Elementary and Middle School students from Northwest Montana schools share their artistic expressions in a variety of media, focusing on the theme of light, a composition technique, subject matter, or as an entire artwork. The opening event for this beloved annual community exhibition will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 31 and is free and open to the public. Over 100 artworks of a variety of media were selected in partnership with participating art teachers who made a pre-selection of entries along with open submissions from homeschool and individual artists and organized by Hockaday Education Director Kathy Martin. The exhibition is also open to students in Smith Valley, Fortine, Pleasant Valley, West Glacier, Hot Springs, and other areas. All work is new and must have been created between September 2021and March 2022. For more information, call 406-755-5268 or e-mail Education Director Kathy Martin at education@hockadaymuseum.com.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Kalispell, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Government
State
Nebraska State
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Maytag#Rusty#Phillips Studio Gallery#Tamarack Blacksmith Shop
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Filmed Sparring on Snowy Road

Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
ANIMALS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
771
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy