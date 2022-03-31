ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsy Theatre Guild presents ‘Cockeyed’ — A romantic comedy

The Gypsy Theatre Guild presents a live on-stage presentation of the romantic comedy “Cockeyed,” written by William Missouri Downs and directed by JeAnna Wisher. The play kicks off this weekend, April 1, 2 and 3, and continues April 8, 9 and 10 at the Gathering Place in the Gateway Community Center.

Phil in accounting is lovesick for beautiful Sophia, the boss's secretary. His best friend Norman tells him he hasn't got a chance with her because she's dating the boss and Phil's not even in her league. Phil gets up the nerve to say hello but Sophia acts as if he doesn't exist. Norman tells Phil the rumor around the office is Sophia's right eye is made of glass. Phil is thrilled because her tiny imperfection makes Sophia attainable; furthermore, perhaps she didn't see him because he was standing on her right!

Phil goes to Sophia's apartment to woo her but it soon becomes apparent that Sophia literally can't see him. He decides there is only one logical thing to do — he moves in with the woman of his dreams — despite the fact that she's completely unaware of his existence.

Evening performances will be Friday and Saturday, April 1, 2, 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be Sunday, April 3 and 10, at 2 p.m. Enter through the door in the northeast corner of the building; look for a Feather Banner Live Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. for evening shows and 1:30 p.m. for matinees.

General admission is $20, and $15 for seniors 65 and older and ages 16 and under, and may be purchased online at www.gypsytheatreguild.com/shop/. The show is rated PG.

Additional information is available at www.gypsytheatreguild.com and Facebook; email at gypsytheatreguild@gmail.com; or call Jeanna Wisher at 406-890-9567.

