Young Sheldon Celebrates 100 Episodes, HBO Max Mines Julia Child For Comedy

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Five seasons in, Young Sheldon celebrates a milestone tonight as it crosses the 100-episode mark. Also today: Julia Child returns to the screen in HBO Max’s Julia, Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor headline science fiction rom-com Moonshot, CBS brings bowling mainstream in new comedy How We Roll, and more. Here’s what’s...

www.primetimer.com

TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
State
Utah State
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
countryliving.com

How Many 'The Thing About Pam' Episodes Are There? Here's What to Know

The first installment of The Thing About Pam plays out like a typical Dateline episode, complete with narration from the unmistakable Keith Morrison. But, unlike Dateline, this new show is a dramatic retelling of a true crime story with actors portraying the real-life people. The series tells the "incredibly shocking,...
ComicBook

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant has signed with CAA. It comes six months after Bryant, who has spent ten years on the venerable NBC variety comedy series, signed an overall deal with Universal Television, where she is developing new projects for the studio. Bryant made her debut as a featured player on NBC in 2012 and was promoted to repertory player during her second season on the show. During her time at the Lorne Michaels-created show, she has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations including two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a...
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon to Questlove: "I lost it" over your Oscar victory

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
E! News

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date Is Here

Watch: "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive. UPDATE: The premiere date mystery has been solved! On Friday, March 25, Hulu confirmed that season two of Only Murders in the Building will return on, we guessed it, June 28. For more important premiere dates, scroll through the gallery below!
Primetimer

Academy "condemns" Will Smith's Oscar slap, but was reportedly too shocked to take action on Sunday

The Academy announced it is opening a formal review into Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," The Academy said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” But why wasn't any action taken during the ceremony? Variety reports that members of the Academy were in shock. "It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that many attendees were dumfounded by the act, unsure if it was a bit between the two famous men or an intentional attack," reports Variety's Matt Donnelly, adding: "The Academy is a nonprofit organization ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show. Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in King Richard. The show ended shortly thereafter, as a joyous atmosphere turned sour." Donnelly also reports that producers worried about the "optics" of having security remove a beloved star. Donnelly adds that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was, according to a source, "off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters." As The New York Times points out, a five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied today's statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.” The Times' Nicole Sperling, Matt Stevens and Julia Jacobs report that "there were serious discussions about removing Mr. Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Mr. Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted — and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast." Meanwhile, CNN's Chloe Melas reports there was a "heated" and "divided" meeting between members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this morning. "The dozen members who met on their own volition and are being described as influential and recognizable members of the Academy, including actors and directors. The group does not have any disciplinary power, but they are considered high profile enough that the Board of Governor's for the Academy could be influenced in any response they may have," reports Melas. "Some people on the call said the Academy mishandled the incident with its initial tweet. Others feel that the situation was handled properly and no further steps should be taken."
Primetimer

Community Policy