Ten New and Returning Shows to Watch on Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO