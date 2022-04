As the tides of antisemitism worsen throughout Massachusetts and the country, Boston will soon be home to a Holocaust memorial museum situated around the Freedom Trail. Jody Kipnis, president and CEO of the Boston-based Holocaust Legacy Foundation, announced the creation of a “powerful” new museum during a virtual summit on antisemitism earlier this week, as more than 160 local officials gathered to learn about two critical tools to identify and curb hateful attacks against the Jewish community. Kipnis did not provide specific information on the museum’s location, scope of exhibits or opening timeline, though a spokeswoman told MassLive more details will be announced next week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO