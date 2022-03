South Carolina quarterback Colten Gauthier is in the midst of spring practice with his team, but also has a big event coming up later this month. The redshirt freshman, also a talented guitarist, is set to put on the first-of-its-kind virtual concert on Saturday, April 9. The event, billed as the Garnet Trust Jam with Colten Gauthier, was conceived as part of a NIL agreement between the Georgia native and Garnet Trust. Tickets are $10 each and are on sale now here.

DACULA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO