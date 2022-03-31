The VORTEX presents Selfie! The Musical

Country singer Jeff Carson, who topped the charts with 1995 single “Not on Your Love,” has died. He was 58.
Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, publicist Jeremy Westby told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.
Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, he got his start singing in church. He later moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote...
