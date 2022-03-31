ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The VORTEX presents Selfie! The Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

Stamford Advocate

Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group to present pianist

The Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group will be presenting pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. The group will open its 74th season with Hamelin in a program of music by famed composers Bach, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Beethoven. More information is available...
MUSIC
Bangor Daily News

Some Theatre Company to present ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

BANGOR – Some Theatre Company is continuing the theatre season with the magical underwater adventure “SpongeBob the Musical.”. While many people are familiar with the cartoon, this show sees SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and friends navigate a dangerous volcano that’s going to destroy Bikini Bottom. The ensemble cast...
BANGOR, ME
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Epic ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance At ACMs

The singer and talk show host stunned in a black dress while paying tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACMs, with a stripped down version of the hit song. Kelly Clarkson, 39, looked absolutely radiant at the 2022 Academy of Country Music awards on Monday March 7. The “Since U Been Gone” singer took part in a tribute to Dolly Parton, 76, by singing the country icon’s classic ballad “I Will Always Love You.” The American Idol alum delivered a soulful rendition of the song, while rocking a simple black dress and dazzling earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
The Boot

‘American Idol': Teen Ryleigh Madison Offers Passionate Delivery of Gabby Barrett’s ‘The Good Ones’ [Watch]

Katy Perry has finally “caught" the country. At least, that’s what she said following 16-year-old Ryleigh Madison’s American Idol audition. The Whiteville, N.C., native, who confessed that she has never been to California, appeared on the popular television competition series on Sunday night (March 13) wearing a fuzzy sweater and a pair of elephant belle bottoms that covered both of her boots.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Carson, Country Singer Known for “Not on Your Love,” Dies at 58

Country singer Jeff Carson, who topped the charts with 1995 single “Not on Your Love,” has died. He was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, publicist Jeremy Westby told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dies at 50Seth Willenson, Marketing Executive and 'Gas Food Lodging' Producer, Dies at 74Scoey Mitchell, Star of TV's 'Barefoot in the Park,' Dies at 92 Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, he got his start singing in church. He later moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote...
MUSIC
Maya Devi

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
NJ.com

Hanover Wind Symphony to present ‘Music as Motion’

Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: The SC Philharmonic presents a powerful musical selection

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - One of the most dramatic and vibrant works in classical music will fill the air this weekend as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The orchestra is hosting the winner of the 2020 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Caleb Borick,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Morning Journal

Vermilion High School presents ‘The Sound of Music’

Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St., is presenting its spring musical, “The Sound of Music.”. “The Sound of Music” is a longtime favorite of audiences. “This family-friendly musical is a classic, and the audience of course will love seeing and hearing their favorite scenes and songs from the movie,” said Kim Judd, band and theater director. “Our students bring the story and songs to life in an amazing way.”
VERMILION, OH
WHNT News 19

Huntsville High School presents “Anastasia: The Musical”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville High School students are preparing for the premier of “Anastasia: The Musical”, based on the well-known films. HHS Theatre provided the following synopsis: The musical transports audience-goers from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. In this story, a young woman sets out to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Theatre and Dance to present musical ‘Bright Star’

To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.
THEATER & DANCE

