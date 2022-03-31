ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MT

Eureka students stage play about social status, self and friendship

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A group of Lincoln County High School students has taken on the sizable task of staging their own theatrical production of the popular Broadway musical “Be More Chill.”

Performances will take place April 2 at 7 p.m., and April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County High School auditorium in Eureka.

This winter, sophomore twins Coco and Franka Striefler were lamenting to their neighbor, Rita Collins, who runs the Sunburst Arts Foundation in Eureka, that there wasn’t going to be any high school play again this year. Collins said, “Well, just because the school’s not doing one doesn’t mean you can’t do one.”

The Strieflers told her about the Broadway musical “Be More Chill,” which they had been practicing and singing with friends just for fun, and they performed some of the scenes for her. After seeing their spontaneous performance, Collins said “OK, if you can raise the money for the majority of it, Sunburst will help you.”

The student got a cast assembled, but then they hit a snag when they learned that the rights to the play alone were $1,400. They then went out and pitched sponsorships to area businesses and Corwin Motors agreed to fund the play for $1,000. Then Valley Bank offered $250 and they were back in business.

The students hit every thrift store in Eureka, Whitefish and Kalispell to put together their costumes. Then individuals started pitching in and buying costumes and props. A woman responded to a Facebook post and offered to build the set with her husband and Flathead Valley Community College agreed to let the kids use its sound system and microphones.

“Be More Chill” was originally a novel published in 2004 by American author Ned Vizzini. Sadly, the author suffered from depression and didn’t live to see its success after it was turned into a Broadway musical. Vizzini died by suicide at the age of 32.

"Be More Chill" is about an unpopular high school student named Jeremy Heere who is considered a painfully uncool high school loser by his peers. He spends his days lusting after his beautiful classmate Christine and tallying his daily humiliations. Everything changes when his cool classmate, Rich, offers the secret to his success — a squip. A squip is a swallowable pill-sized computer that, once ingested, tells its host how to behave in order to be more chill and therefore more popular. With the squip in his corner, Jeremy gets constant advice on how to be cool, and finds his life and social circle changing dramatically.

“Be More Chill” is about the important journeys young people take to reconcile the varied voices promising guidance in order to find their own — from the struggle to navigate high school social status, to defining who you are on your own terms — and the power of true friendship.

The students are doing 100% of the directing, producing, acting, set designing, fundraising, and doing the posters and marketing.

As one parent stated in an email to the Inter Lake, “While theater programs spring up and thrive all over the Flathead Valley, kids in Eureka experience a pretty big gap in terms of resources or support for the arts. So in this small rural town with no formal theater program, a group of passionate high schoolers decided to take matters into their own hands and are creating their own production … These kids are climbing a big mountain.”

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Marilee Faist connects with students for social learning

Owendale-Gagetown Area Schools kindergarten teacher Marilee Faist is reaching out to her students through silliness. Through flamboyant fun in the classroom, Faist captures her children's attention. "Sometimes, you've just got to act silly," she said. "Lots of dancing and singing, lots of movement from all of us." Through this, Faist...
OWENDALE, MI
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: Should I confront my pastor about his new wife?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been a member of my current church for over 10 years now. I love my pastor, but I am having trouble accepting some of his choices. He just divorced his wife of 25 years and remarried one of our former choir members within one year of signing the papers.
RELATIONSHIPS
KARE 11

MPS students stage sit-in to support educators

MINNEAPOLIS — School's out, but students were in at North High School — even the ones who don't go there. "[We're here] showing support for the teachers, man," Southwest High School sophomore Morris Callahan said. "Our educators, they teach for us, they make lesson plans, they work really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunburst, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Eureka, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
Local
Montana Education
City
Lincoln, MT
Eureka, MT
Education
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Those Awful First Few Days of Grief

In the earliest days of grief, there are no rules. Now is not the time to be a people pleaser, do what you need. Going back to bed, lying on the floor, distracting yourself with frantic busyness are all okay in these early days. In my line of work, I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Alliance Review

Minerva students to stage 'Mamma Mia!'

Minerva High School’s Theater Department will stage a musical with beloved music from the 1970s. Students will take on the key roles of “Mamma Mia!” as they tell the story of young Sophie, who sets out to learn the identity of her father in time for him to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.
MINERVA, OH
Bristol Press

Grants focus on steering students to social, emotional development

The Twenty-first Century Community Learning Center grants focus on programs steering to better a child’s social and emotional development, STEAM learning and academic support while also offering enrichment opportunities to families. Co-writers for the grant included Ivy Drive School, South Side School and Hubbell School. The grant will provide...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Depression#Thrift Store#Corwin Motors#Valley Bank#Whitefish
FUN 107

In a Busy, Nonstop World, Is It Time for Friendship Apps?

If you are an adult and you have managed to maintain more than five friendships outside of your family, I consider you a socialite expert. The older I get, the busier my life gets, and the harder it becomes to maintain friendships, never mind forming new ones. But that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t love a weekend or two to break free from my normal routine and get to know some other adults going through the same struggle.
CELL PHONES
Daily Inter Lake

Creston Auction returns this weekend

The annual Creston Auction returns this weekend featuring a field packed with a variety of treasures in support of the all-volunteer fire department in Creston. This year’s event begins today with consignment drop-off. The 56th annual Creston Auction and Country Fair plus Auto, Marine, RV and Equipment Sale runs Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, in Creston — 12 miles east of Kalispell on Montana 35. Today is Consignment Day and is the only day that consigned or donated items will be accepted. Items can be consigned, meaning a substantial portion of the sale price goes back to the...
CRESTON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gypsy Theatre Guild presents ‘Cockeyed’ — A romantic comedy

The Gypsy Theatre Guild presents a live on-stage presentation of the romantic comedy “Cockeyed,” written by William Missouri Downs and directed by JeAnna Wisher. The play kicks off this weekend, April 1, 2 and 3, and continues April 8, 9 and 10 at the Gathering Place in the Gateway Community Center. Phil in accounting is lovesick for beautiful Sophia, the boss's secretary. His best friend Norman tells him he hasn't got a chance with her because she's dating the boss and Phil's not even in her league. Phil gets up the nerve to say hello but Sophia acts as if he...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
psychologytoday.com

Raising Resilient Kids

While goals and dreams are important, it's important for kids to learn how to adapt their expectations. Life doesn't always go as planned. But we can use our challenges as stepping stones toward new, creative outcomes. Parents can be role models for embracing change, to show it isn't the end...
KIDS
Daily Inter Lake

Exhibit highlights Northwest Montana history

Charles Rogers presents his works devoted to Montana life and history in his “Yesterday’s Memories” exhibit at Phillips Studio & Gallery. Roger’s artwork reflects his observations, experiences and the history of this corner of Montana. A member of the Stumptown Historical Society, he attempts with his drawings (many from memory) to preserve a piece of the past. His works capture timeless themes that continue to resonate today. The exhibition will feature 19 drawings with titles such as Doc Kaufman’s Barn, Voerman Road Barn, 1926 Maytag, Tamarack-Blacksmith Shop, and Upper Whitefish Ranger Station. From an early age, Rogers had a natural ability...
MONTANA STATE
Fstoppers

The Danger of Emotion in Photography

Emotion is a powerful tool, and it is often essential to the photographic process and our ability to motivate ourselves and find the best versions of our creative selves. On the other hand, emotion can be a dangerous thing that leads you down the wrong path if you are not careful. This fantastic video essay discusses both the pros and cons of emotion in photography to help you make the most of it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
771
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy