ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex Manchester United Full-Back Defends Gareth Southgate's Harry Maguire Selection For England

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbaCE_0ev22LZL00

Ex Manchester United defender Paul Parker has defended Gareth Southgate's insistence on continuing to pick Harry Maguire in his England squads.

Ex Manchester United defender Paul Parker has defended Gareth Southgate's insistence on continuing to pick Harry Maguire in his England squads.

The 29 year-old has struggled at United this season, not showing the form fans have seen in the past.

Southgate, much like United manager Ralf Rangnick, has stayed loyal to his central defender, however.

Parker told Betfred : “There’s always got to be that bit of loyalty between manager and player."

"I had it myself with Bobby Robson. Regarding (Fikayo) Tomori, you’ve got to equate what goes on in Italy compared to the quality of the football in this country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z54z3_0ev22LZL00

IMAGO / Sportimage

He went on to suggest it is easier to find form in Serie A compared to the Premier League, using this as a reason for the likes of Maguire being in the squad over Tomori.

"It’s completely different football. You have a look at the amount of goals Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku scored over in Italy and then see how they’ve played in the Premier League and you can tell there’s a difference between the two leagues."

"I’m sure Gareth (Southgate) is aware of the experience he’s gaining and ahead of the World Cup he may want a player who’s playing regular European football in his squad as that could come in handy."

The former right-back finished: finished: "The door isn’t closed yet for Tomori as it’s wide open considering the amount of centre-backs England have."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room

365

Followers

457

Posts

124K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Tammy Abraham
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes double fires Portugal to World Cup

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal sealed their place in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Porto.Fernandes ended the visitors’ resistance with a 32nd-minute opener after being played in by a neat bit of skill by Cristiano Ronaldo.From that moment on there was little danger of the North Macedonians repeating the heroics that saw them dump Italy out of the tournament with a dramatic late winner in Palermo last week.Fernandes sealed his side’s passage to Qatar in the 65th minute when he finished off a lightning counter-attack by stroking the ball past...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's huge showdown with Manchester City next weekend as he steps up his recovery from injury back on Merseyside after trip to Dubai

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's massive clash with Manchester City on April 10 after stepping up his recovery from injury back in Kirkby. The right-back is recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for England during the international break. He is...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#Serie A#The Premier League#European
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England boss calls on his side to produce perfection at Qatar World Cup

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday's World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament - but admits they will have to be "close to perfect" to triumph in Qatar. Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the England squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer. Southgate accepts his team are "there to be shot at" but that they have a right to rate their chances.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

27.8 Per Cent Of Fans Think England Will Win The World Cup

28 per cent of fans believe England will go all the way and win the World Cup in Qatar. England reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, achieving the team's best display at the tournament since 1990 before succumbing to a narrow extra time defeat to Croatia. Last summer, at...
FIFA
BBC

Maguire needs to 'follow Sterling's example'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire needs to follow the example of Raheem Sterling and "let his feet do the talking", according to former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Morrison highlighted how Manchester City's Sterling bounced back from a tough reception...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v Aston Villa: match preview

It is a fine sight to see two West Midlands’ powerhouses back in the top half of the top flight. Only one place separates Wolves and Aston Villa in eighth and ninth but Bruno Lage’s side will not be looking over their shoulders anytime soon as they have a whopping 10-point advantage. Villa are starting to kick on though with Steven Gerrard and their glamour signings. Even in defeat they are always in the fight, defeats to West Ham and Arsenal before the break were by a single goal and two in a row in February were by 1-0 margins also. It is entirely unsurprising then that Wolves were 3-2 victors in October, albeit without Gerrard at the wheel. Wolves are a fellow hard-nosed unit but struggle to score with Raúl Jiménez in the lineup, so, considering the striker is suspended, Villa have a cracking opportunity to earn some payback. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
365
Followers
457
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy