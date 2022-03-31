Ex Manchester United Full-Back Defends Gareth Southgate's Harry Maguire Selection For England

Ex Manchester United defender Paul Parker has defended Gareth Southgate's insistence on continuing to pick Harry Maguire in his England squads.

The 29 year-old has struggled at United this season, not showing the form fans have seen in the past.

Southgate, much like United manager Ralf Rangnick, has stayed loyal to his central defender, however.

Parker told Betfred : “There’s always got to be that bit of loyalty between manager and player."

"I had it myself with Bobby Robson. Regarding (Fikayo) Tomori, you’ve got to equate what goes on in Italy compared to the quality of the football in this country."

He went on to suggest it is easier to find form in Serie A compared to the Premier League, using this as a reason for the likes of Maguire being in the squad over Tomori.

"It’s completely different football. You have a look at the amount of goals Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku scored over in Italy and then see how they’ve played in the Premier League and you can tell there’s a difference between the two leagues."

"I’m sure Gareth (Southgate) is aware of the experience he’s gaining and ahead of the World Cup he may want a player who’s playing regular European football in his squad as that could come in handy."

The former right-back finished: finished: "The door isn’t closed yet for Tomori as it’s wide open considering the amount of centre-backs England have."

