Big picture: After winning its 16th regular-season Big 12 Conference title in 18 seasons, Kansas was rewarded with a No. 1 seed and the easiest path to New Orleans of any team here (none of the Jayhawks' tournament opponents have been ranked in the KenPom top 30.) Now they're the top-ranked team left in the bracket. KU has a top 20 defense to pair with a balanced offense featuring Big 12 player of the year Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, both shooting better than 39% from 3-point range, on the outside, and 6-foot-8 Jalen Wilson and 6-10 David McCormack on the inside.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO