Covid infection levels have hit a record high in the UK, as free Covid-19 testing for millions in England comes to an end.Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.The ONS data shows one in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid during that week, up from one in 16 the week before, and in Wales the figure is one in 14 people, up from one in 16 the week before. Both...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO