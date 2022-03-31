Lorraine Chaffee

Nancy Lorraine Sokso, formerly an active resident of both the Broadkill Beach and Sadsburyville, Pa. communities, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Newark surrounded by family. She was born June 28, 1930, in New Holland, Pa., to Landis and Elsie Charles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...

NEWARK, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO