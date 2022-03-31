ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volition Signs Exclusive $28 Million License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation

By Press Releases
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company, has announced the signing of an exclusive global supply and licensing agreement with Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) (“Heska”) to sell its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test at the point of care for companion animals. Heska is...

#Heska Corporation#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society#Hska#Nu
