Volition Signs Exclusive $28 Million License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The additional sex combs-like (ASXL) gene family-encoded by ASXL1, ASXL2, and ASXL3-is crucial for mammalian development. Pathogenic variants in the ASXL gene family are associated with three phenotypically distinct neurodevelopmental syndromes. Our previous work has shown that syndromic conditions caused by pathogenic variants in epigenetic regulatory genes show consistent patterns of genome-wide DNA methylation (DNAm) alterations, i.e., DNAm signatures in peripheral blood. Given the role of ASXL1 in chromatin modification, we hypothesized that pathogenic ASXL1 variants underlying Bohring-Opitz syndrome (BOS) have a unique DNAm signature. We profiled whole-blood DNAm for 17 ASXL1 variants, and 35 sex- and age-matched typically developing individuals, using Illumina's Infinium EPIC array. We identified 763 differentially methylated CpG sites in individuals with BOS. Differentially methylated sites overlapped 323 unique genes, including HOXA5 and HOXB4, supporting the functional relevance of DNAm signatures. We used a machine-learning classification model based on the BOS DNAm signature to classify variants of uncertain significance in ASXL1, as well as pathogenic ASXL2 and ASXL3 variants. The DNAm profile of one individual with the ASXL2 variant was BOS-like, whereas the DNAm profiles of three individuals with ASXL3 variants were control-like. We also used Horvath's epigenetic clock, which showed acceleration in DNAm age in individuals with pathogenic ASXL1 variants, and the individual with the pathogenic ASXL2 variant, but not in individuals with ASXL3 variants. These studies enhance our understanding of the epigenetic dysregulation underpinning ASXL gene family-associated syndromes.
