Volkswagen Group will make an announcement about its plans to enter Formula 1 from 2026 next week, according to a report from Business Insider.The German car manufacturer has been weighing up a move to enter Formula 1 over the past few years and its representatives attended a roundtable meeting at the Austrian Grand Prix last year in order to discuss plans for the next generation of F1 engines with the FIA, current teams and management.Formula 1 has homologated its engines this year, meaning that each manufacturer’s design cannot be altered from now until the end of the current agreement in...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO