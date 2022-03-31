ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Thursday, March 31

By David C.L. Bauer
 1 day ago
Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Trina R. Christian, 43, homeless, was arrested at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespass to state-supported land for being at a location in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard from which she was prohibited.

• Riley J. Powell, 25, of 913 N. Diamond St. was arrested on a retail theft charge at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday after being accused of stealing a case of beer from County Market, 1255 W. Morton Ave.

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• A bicycle valued at $150 was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Marion Street, according to a report filed at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday.

South Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Aaron L. Burton, 23, of 1457 S. Main St. was booked into the Morgan County jail at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday on a domestic battery charge.

Compiled by David C.L. Bauer

