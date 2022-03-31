ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Podcast: Autism Spectrum Disorder and Mental Health

By Gabe Howard
Psych Centra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you curious about autism? Do you wonder about its relationship to mental health conditions? You are not alone, as autism is one of the top search terms on PsychCentral.com. Common questions people ask are “Is autism a mental illness?” and “Are people with autism more likely to be...

psychcentral.com

Psych Centra

ADHD and Dementia: Causes, Link, and Diagnosis

If you live with a condition like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you may wonder about your chance of developing dementia as you age. Living with ADHD means so much more than having a short attention span. You may find it challenging to manage your time, for example, or you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about substance-induced mood disorder

Substance-induced mood disorders, or mental disorders, are persistent mental health conditions impacting mood that stem from the physiological effects of substances, certain medications, heavy metals, or toxins. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), which is the manual that helps mental health practitioners diagnose and evaluate...
MENTAL HEALTH
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

How Schizoaffective Disorder Is Treated

Schizoaffective disorder is a condition that causes you to experience symptoms such as mania, delusions, and hallucinations. There is currently no cure for this condition, with symptoms expressing themselves in different ways across the lifespan. However, effective treatment options combine psychotherapy and medication to make living with the condition more manageable. Without treatment, symptoms of this condition tend to worsen in severity and could lead to problems with functioning and an increased risk for suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Depression vs. Manic Depression: Main Differences

Depression and bipolar disorder, once called manic depression, have many overlapping symptoms. Here’s how to tell the difference. Most people go through a range of emotions over days or weeks. But if you live with depression or bipolar disorder, what you feel can adversely impact how you live. Depression...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

4 Disorders That Can Be Misdiagnosed ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition marked by difficulties with focus, executive functioning, memory, impulse control, and hyperactivity. It is a disorder that occurs as a result of a brain difference. When someone has ADHD, their brain functions differently than someone who is neurotypical. However, testing for ADHD typically consists...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Can Antipsychotics Cause or Worsen Depression?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/antipsychotics-depression/. After a diagnosis of clinical depression or another mental health condition, it’s common for healthcare providers to prescribe antipsychotics and other medications. Of course, it is expected that these drugs will help relieve the symptoms of any mood disorders. But what if the opposite happens instead? Although most people understand that all pharmaceuticals have their side effects, most well-known side effects are physical in nature. As a result, many people spend little time considering how medications could affect them mentally. However, it is crucial to be aware of whether your psychiatric medication could worsen your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treatment for substance use reduces depression for many adolescents and young adults with both problems

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, reports that, among youth with substance use and depression, a significant proportion show early improvements in depression during their treatment for substance use. Youth who are using cannabis less frequently prior to treatment and those without conduct disorder are more likely to experience early depression improvement.
DURHAM, NC
MedicalXpress

Study links early life adversity, microglia dysfunction, to aberrant adult stress responses, mental illness

The poor function of microglia, the brain's immune cells in individuals exposed to early life adversity (ELA) promotes aberrant responses to stress in adulthood that may be linked to mental illness, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine. During brain development, microglia prune unnecessary synapses resulting in the formation of refined, functional circuits. Disruption of that process leaves too many synapses, changing the behavioral and hormonal responses to further stresses later in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition. People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Psych Centra

Asperger’s, Autism, and OCD: Is There a Link?

OCD and autism are often misdiagnosed as one another. This is because the symptoms of both can look similar. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are, in many ways, quite different. OCD is a mental illness, while autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Misdiagnosing OCD as autism — or...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the negative symptoms of schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a chronic, complex mental disorder that interferes with the ability to feel, think, and behave. It presents with both positive and negative symptoms. Negative symptoms of schizophrenia refer to “abnormally absent” feelings or motivations rather than additional, new experiences or behaviors. These lost or decreased feelings and motivations are those that people without schizophrenia would typically have.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Helping someone with schizophrenia: What to know

There are several things that family members and friends can do to help someone with schizophrenia, such as raising their own awareness, listening, guiding them toward treatment, and simply not being afraid to talk about it. Schizophrenia is a serious,. that impacts how someone thinks, behaves, and feels. People with...
MENTAL HEALTH
KHQ Right Now

Higher rates of PTSD and other mental health disorders found in COVID-19 survivors

Several studies have shown an increased prevalence of PTSD in COVID-19 survivors since as early as last year. However, a recent study published in The BMJ, conducted by Yan Xie, M.P.H., from the College for Public Health and Social Justice at Saint Louis University, has shown an increase in other mental and behavioral disorders as well.
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

This brain structure may grow too fast in babies who develop autism

A brain structure called the amygdala grows too fast in babies who are diagnosed with autism by age 2, a new study suggests. The study researchers found that this overgrowth occurs between 6 and 12 months of age, before children are typically diagnosed with autism. The findings, published Friday (March 25) in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggest that therapies for children at high risk of autism may have the best chance of working if they start in infancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

