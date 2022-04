Follow all the latest updates from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon. Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2....

