Virtual Caddo Mounds Foraging Adventure

The spring is an exciting time for foragers. As the world comes back to life around us, we get to see some of our dear friends again. One of the best feelings in the world is going out for a walk and being able to recognize and name the wild plants you see and know their use. I think it's so important for us to have a connection with the wild greens growing around us. We often underutilize the green world around us just because we don't feel confident in our knowledge. The easiest way to get started and become confident in foraging is to start small. Pick up a guidebook or a field guide, and choose just a few plants you love at first to learn.

