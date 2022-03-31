ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle shoots down report of trade request

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Ian Begley: Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.”

Source: Twitter @IanBegley

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Knicks’ Julius Randle denies rumored trade request: ‘That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true’

cbssports.com/nba/news/knick…12:25 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle emphatically denies he wants to leave the Knicks; acknowledges frustration with young son hearing the fans negativity nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle says multiple times that he wants to be with the Knicks and denied report that he requested a trade: “Not true.” – 10:32 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.” – 10:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Julius Randle on WFAN’s suggestion that he asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “It’s not true. It’s just not true. Simple as that. It’s just not true at all.” – 10:27 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Hornets 125, Knicks 114.

Knicks fall to 34-43, 11th in the East. They have 12th-best lottery odds.

• Fournier 30 & 4

• Barrett 25-4-3

• Randle 21-5-7

• Bridges 31-6-3

• Ball 20-5-15

Knicks’ tragic number is now 2. – 9:58 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

If the Knicks want to change the fan’s perception of Julius Randle they should let him operate the t-shirt mega cannons because the fans can’t resist those. – 9:34 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Excellent last few minutes for Charlotte, executing on both ends. Expect Randle/Fournier to come back in soon – 9:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Hornets lead the Knicks 91-83.

• Fournier 27 & 4

• Barrett 20-3-3

• Randle 17-4-6

• Bridges 17-3-2

• Oubre 19 pts – 9:20 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

I see ya, Cody Martin. What a finish over Randle. pic.twitter.com/4zOTAT2Vxt9:08 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hornets 31-29.

• Barrett 11 pts

• Randle 8 pmts

• Burks 0-4-3

• Bridges 11 pts

Knicks shooting 62 percent. Hornets shooting 57 percent. – 8:05 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Boos for Julius Randle in starting lineup intros. – 7:39 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:

“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” – 6:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau on the WFAN “unconfirmed” report that Julius Randle asked for a trade following Monday’s game: “Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not gonna respond to something like that anyway, but let’s be real. C’mon.” – 5:55 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum…5:29 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.

Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ10:12 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jweM3_0ev1vltu00

Ian Begley: In addition to firmly denying that he asked Knicks for a trade, Julius Randle reiterated multiple times tonight that he wants to be w/NYK long term, something he’s said several times in the past. When asked about playing amid scrutiny in New York, Randle said “I’m built for it.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 31, 2022

Carton made it clear during Tuesday’s show that he hasn’t been able to confirm the rumors he has heard, but Julius Randle may be voicing to the Knicks that he wants out. It would be a hard rumor to dispute after Monday night’s win, when Randle threw the ball behind his back and left the court on his own while his teammates celebrated what was its fourth straight win. -via Audacy / March 31, 2022

“Unconfirmed at this point. I want to be very clear about that,” Craig said. “But after last night’s Knicks win…he has told the powers that be that he’s done. He wants out. “I don’t want to say that it’s legit or confirmed, but it’s got some legs right now that the tem saw him walk off the court as if they had lost, went to him after the game, and he has expressed to people in the know over there that he is done as a Knick.” -via Audacy / March 31, 2022

