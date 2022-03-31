ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK house prices grow at fastest rate for 17 years

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh3IB_0ev1uecC00
Photograph: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

UK house prices grew in March at the fastest rate since 2004, continuing the ascent to new record levels – with the price of an average home now a fifth higher than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices rose by 14.3% in the year to March, the strongest pace of increase since November 2004, when the UK experienced a housing boom that preceded the financial crisis, according to Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society.

The price of an average UK home hit £265,312, more than £33,000 higher than March 2021. Price rises were evident across the country, with prices in Wales increasing by 15% over the year. House price growth accelerated in every region of England and Scotland.

Detached homes have gone up nearly £68,000 in price since the start of pandemic, a 22% rise, as people working from home sought out bigger properties, while average flat prices have increased by £24,000, or 14%.

The near-relentless rise in house prices has come despite the economic damage from the pandemic, which caused a deep slump in activity. However, government wage support schemes and savings during lockdowns have supported the housing market. Nationwide estimated that reduced spending has meant that households were on average able to save £190bn more than would have been expected before the pandemic – £6,500 a household, albeit unevenly spread.

The government also intervened with stamp duty cuts, which subsidised the housing industry and helped to keep prices rising as soon as the market unfroze.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Economists are now trying to ascertain whether rising inflation (including unprecedented increases in energy bills from Friday, when the price cap increases) and rising interest rates to combat it will finally dent house prices.

“The housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets and the steady rise in borrowing costs,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.”

However, he said he expected the market to slow in the coming months.

“The squeeze on household incomes is set to intensify, with inflation expected to rise further, perhaps reaching double digits in the quarters ahead if global energy prices remain high,” Gardner said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Australia’s unemployment rate could hit 4% even as cost of living pressures grow

The unemployment rate could hit 4% when the latest labour force figures are released this week, as the economy recovers from the impact of the Omicron variant. The jobless rate touched 4% in February 2008 and again in August of that year under Kevin Rudd’s Labor government, but has never been lower according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures stretching back to 1978.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation surges to 6.2% as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring higher in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.The ONS said inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Inflation#Uk#Nationwide
The Independent

UK food prices to jump 15% this year, industry boss warns

Food prices could jump 15 per cent this year as a result of the war in Ukraine, according to a leading industry boss.Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest suppliers of wheat. he invasion has also caused a surge in energy costs, making fertiliser, transport and heating more expensive.Ronald Kers, the chief executive of food company 2 Sisters, told the BBC's Today programme that prices it pays farmers for chickens had risen 50 per cent.He indicated that if the war continues for months, "fundamentally it means as a country we may need to start importing less and producing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

220K+
Followers
61K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy