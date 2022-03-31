ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Henry County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 03-31-2022

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-On Monday, March 28th at 8:57A.M. Henry County Courthouse Deputies arrested Cody Deneve (age 34) of Davenport, IA. on a Rock Island County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galva, IL
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Henry County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, IL
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Davenport, IA
City
Galva, IA
City
Kewanee, IL
County
Rock Island County, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
104.5 KDAT

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Saturday crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the identity of a person who died in a motor vehicle crash on Peoria Road Saturday evening. Allmon said the person was 31-year-old Matthew Cottrill who was taken to a Springfield hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. An autopsy was done […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Citation
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy