Deals: Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station

Do more with your DJI M30 Series drone when you have the DJI Dock autonomous docking station to go with it. Overall, this device provides autonomous charging, landing, and takeoff abilities for fully automatic and preprogrammed flights. Monitor and supervise your flights remotely once you set it up, as it lets you program automatic missions anywhere within a 7-kilometer radius. Delivering fast rotation operation, it recharges your drone automatically once it lands. Furthermore, your drone can then take off again in only 25 minutes! With a modular, durable design, it has an IP55 exterior rating and an IP67 rating for its internal components. Additionally, it has a climate-controlled interior and operates safely from -35º C to 50º C. Made with a port for an external 4G dongle, it also has an internal battery for potential power outages. Weighing only 90 kilograms, it takes up under 1 m² of space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO