NHL

Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Stuffs in goal

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Amadio scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Amadio got the puck...

www.cbssports.com

Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Zucker Returns, Penguins Gm69: Lines, Notes, Preview vs. Minnesota Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10) have little choice but to erase the Tuesday night disappointment against likely playoff opponent, the New York Rangers, and focus on the Minnesota Wild (41-20-4). Both teams are headed for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, though Minnesota has surprised many with solid play. The puck drops...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins win in overtime but lose forward Jason Zucker once again

The Penguins were eager to get Jason Zucker back in their lineup. And sure enough, the forward who had missed 37 of the previous 38 games due to a core muscle injury contributed almost immediately during their 4-3 overtime road win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs players rate Tim Hortons Next Gen Timbits

Chocolate glaze and sprinkles treat wins team over. The Timbit taste testers are at it again. The Toronto Maple Leafs never fail to deliver an in-depth, descriptive review of all types of Timbits. They did so again on Wednesday after teaming up with Tim Hortons to release the new, limited-edition Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits at participating locations in downtown Toronto.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
Reuters

Evgeni Malkin's OT score leads Penguins past Wild

EditorsNote: changes to “35 shots” in third graf; changes to “3:57” in fourth graf; adds to 10th graf. Evgeni Malkin scored the winning goal and Rickard Rakell tallied twice to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon back for Avalanche against Sharks

Connor, Schmidt in COVID-19 protocol for Jets; Werenski not on road trip for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon played for the Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. MacKinnon did...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB

